Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Patricia Clark and Ibn-Nidal Abdel-Hameed of Ozark, a girl, Oct. 5.

Sara West and Stephen Noel of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 5.

Jessica and Dillon Timmons of Wilburton, a boy, Oct. 5.

Baleigh Conn and Jacob Folkerts of Mulberry, a boy, Oct. 5.

Rhonda and Terry Moore Jr of Mansfield, a boy, Oct. 6.

Jodi and Carlos Reyes of Paris, a boy, Oct. 6.

Sierra Johnson of Paris, a boy, Oct. 6.

Jenny and Tyler Bunnell of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 6.

Krissy Chisenhall and Christopher Carlson of Poteau, a girl, Oct. 6.

Valorie Fitzgerald and Luke Nicholson of Booneville, a boy, Oct. 6.

Destiny Perez of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 6.

Brittany Burnett and James Wolfgram of Mountainburg, a girl, Oct. 6.

Juanita Tallant and Raymond Baker Jr of Alma, a boy, Oct. 6.

Heather and Dustin Blanscet of Booneville, a girl, Oct. 7.

Cami and Jon West of Rudy, a girl, Oct. 7.

Brittany Miner of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 7.

Anne Creed and Tracey Carlton of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 7.

Tabitha Bell and Tyler Puckett of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 7.

Sara Moore of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 7.

Candace and Joshua Sparks of Muldrow, a girl, Oct. 7.

Jacelyn Benter of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 8.

Cassie and David Sanderford of Alma, a boy, Oct. 8.

Haley and Justin Williams of Lavaca, a boy, Oct. 8.

Kaylea Graham and Gregory Cole of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 8.

Aaliyah Huff of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 8.

Shawnee and Shane Justice of Waldron, a girl, Oct. 8.

Valoree Brown and Heath Gillett of Hackett, a boy, Oct. 8.

Amy Stewart of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 8.

Angela and Chris Dusty of Muldrow, a boy, Oct. 9.

Licelia Juarez Garcia of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 9.

Jayden Craig of Sallisaw, a girl, Oct. 9.

Rebel and Billy Womack of Greenwood, a girl, Oct. 10.

Angel and Norman Spiva III of Heavener, a girl, Oct. 11.

Sarah and Samuel Hansen of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 11.

Amber Wilkins and Dillion Sizemore of Arkoma, a boy, Oct. 11.

Brenda Shappard and Clinton House of Barling, a girl, Oct. 11.

Sandra and Jeff Arzola of Lavaca, a girl, Oct. 12.

Kristyn and Eric Bickerton of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 12.

Gloria Santoyo and Elias Galvan of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 12.

Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Charles Nock Jr., 81, of Fort Smith and Barbara Hoblitzell, 72, of Barling.

Latoris Conley, 29, and Taylor Mungaven, 29, both of Edmond, Okla.

Austen Pursell, 27, and Katie Merritt, 26, both of Barling.

Ryan Davis, 24, and Chloe Norton, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Dylan Martin, 24, and Serenity Stark, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Robert Skinner, 34, of Barling and Stephanie Duncan, 34, of Fort Smith.

John Loyd, 24, and Misty Blackshear, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Nicholas Tester, 26, and Victoria Davenport, 24, both of Huntington.

Joaquin Flores, 52, and Blanca Villatoro, 47, both of Fort Smith.

Hayden Cole, 23, and Mary Margaret Moore, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Jonathan Lamz, 43, and Shelly Ross, 34, both of Greenwood.

Hayden Cole, 23, and Mary Moor, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Wayne Jones, 63, and Sherry Suratt, 58, both of Fort Smith.

James Williams, 23, and Kirsti Littleford, 26, both of Biloxi, Miss.

Bobby Pierce Jr., 51, and Jossie Brock, 46, both of Mansfield.

Colton Turner, 24, and Taylor Perdue, 24, both of Midland.

Jeffrey Williams, 30, of Hackett and Talia Branham, 27, of Sallisaw.

Alan Cross, 36, and Amanda Woodward, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Anthony Williams, 47, and Amanda Walker, 37, both of Mansfield.

Paul Henry Jr., 32, and Jessica Goodwin, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Buddy Werts, 36, and Chasity Guinn, 38, both of Cushing, Okla.

Lathan McLeod, 20, and Haylee Jones, 22, both of Lawton, Okla.

Kevin Landaverde, 26, of Fort Smith and Kristina Segura, 27, of Van Buren.

Justin Cox, 35, of Spiro and Kayla Dutton, 27, of Sallisaw.

Saul Lopez, 46, and Suzy Quintanilla, 45, both of Fort Smith.

Mia St. Germain, 27, and Rachel Valdivia, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Jose Martinez, 30, of Springdale and Lorena Recinos, 29, of Fort Smith.

Cody Woolelms, 46, and Lesley Cummins, 46, both of Alma.

Philip Wise, 46, of Cedarville and Christina McNeill, 43, of Fort Smith.

Cody Hamlin, 33, and Jennifer Rogers, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Alec Sewell, 20, of Greenwood and Riley Brewer, 19, of Lavaca.

Delton Norvell, 18, and Brittney Burnett, 22, both of Sallisaw.