The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium is hosting a rare World War II bomber on Friday and Saturday. The B-17G Yankee Lady is a four-engine, heavy bombardment aircraft, commonly called a Flying Fortress. The plane, which is based at Willow Run Airport in Michigan, is making the stop as part of its World War II Salute to Victory southern tour. This event is proudly sponsored by the Osage Casino and Hotel.

"As a community rich with World War II history, we are honored to have this rare aircraft plan a day long visit here," said Tonya Blansett, executive director of Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium. "There may be only 10 airworthy Boeing B-17s left in existence, so it’s quite a thrill for us to have an award winning example visit Tulsa."

Blansett said the B-17 is the type of four-engine heavy bomber that initiated daylight strategic bombing in World War II. Its purpose was to fly high and deep into enemy territory striking high value targets such as munitions factories, oil refineries and military installations.

According to Blansett, 12,731 of these stout aircraft were built between 1936 and 1945. With a crew of 10 and defensive armaments of up to 13 fifty-caliber machine guns, the B-17 became known as the Flying Fortress. More than 5,000 were shot down over Europe during the historic air war.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and I encourage everyone to come out and see this award-winning, historic aircraft," said Dave Callanan, B-17 public affairs executive. "Touring the plane or, even better, flying on it, will give you a deep appreciation of what our World War II airmen did for us. It is an unforgettable experience."

The B-17 Yankee Lady is expected to arrive at Tulsa International Airport by 10 a.m. on Friday. The plane will be parked at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium and will stay through the day, offering tours and Air Adventure rides until 6 p.m.

Ground tours of the aircraft are included with museum admission. Adult tickets cost $10, museum members are $10, children ages 5-17 are $10 each and children age 4 and under are free.

Air Adventure rides on the B-17 are available at noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The ride is a 30-minute experience and costs $475. To order a B-17 Air Adventure, visit YankeeAirMuseum.org and click on "Fly With Us."

"It is impossible to keep planes like the Yankee Lady B-17 operating without community support at home and everywhere we fly," said Callanan. "We appreciate the support of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium for helping make this mission possible."