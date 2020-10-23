Not everyone can do a food fast due to medical conditions, and this is very understandable. However, there are a few other safe ways to fast, like not watching television, not using social media, not reading your favorite novel, etc. When praying just isn’t enough, fasting must take place in order for a breakthrough before a breakdown.

In Matthew 17:14-21 it says: "And when they were come to the multitude, there came to him a certain man, kneeling down to him, and saying, Lord, have mercy on my son: for he is lunatick, and sore vexed: for ofttimes he falleth into the fire, and oft into the water. And I brought him to thy disciples, and they could not cure him. Then Jesus answered and said, ’O faithless and perverse generation, how long shall I be with you? How long shall I suffer you? Bring him hither to me.’ And Jesus rebuked the devil; and he departed out of him: and the child was cured from that very hour. Then came the disciples to Jesus apart, and said, Why could not we cast him out? And Jesus said unto them, ’Because of your unbelief; for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, ’Remove hence to yonder place’; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. 21 Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.’"

Please also read Mark 9:24. "And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, ’Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.’"

So all you prayer warriors out there, it’s time for some very serious praying and fasting. I am a living witness that demons are real. My very first encounters with them was back in 2017. I have had and still have experiences with them to date. These encounters are always very scary.

There are all kinds of demons: Alcohol demons, stealing demons, killing demons, racist demons, jealous demons; the list goes on and on ...

Another Bible story about a man possessed with the devils is found in Luke 8:26-39 "And they arrived at the country of the Gadarenes, which is over against Galilee. And when he went forth to land, there met him out of the city a certain man, which had devils long time, and ware no clothes, neither abode in any house, but in the tombs. When he saw Jesus, he cried out, and fell down before him, and with a loud voice said, What have I to do with thee, Jesus, thou Son of God most high? I beseech thee, torment me not. (For he had commanded the unclean spirit to come out of the man. For oftentimes it had caught him: and he was kept bound with chains and in fetters; and he brake the bands, and was driven of the devil into the wilderness.) And Jesus asked him, saying, What is thy name? And he said, Legion: because many devils were entered into him. And they besought him that he would not command them to go out into the deep. And there was there an herd of many swine feeding on the mountain: and they besought him that he would suffer them to enter into them. And he suffered them. Then went the devils out of the man, and entered into the swine: and the herd ran violently down a steep place into the lake, and were choked. When they that fed them saw what was done, they fled, and went and told it in the city and in the country. Then they went out to see what was done; and came to Jesus, and found the man, out of whom the devils were departed, sitting at the feet of Jesus, clothed, and in his right mind: and they were afraid. They also which saw it told them by what means he that was possessed of the devils was healed. Then the whole multitude of the country of the Gadarenes round about besought him to depart from them; for they were taken with great fear: and he went up into the ship, and returned back again. Now the man out of whom the devils were departed besought him that he might be with him: but Jesus sent him away, saying, 'Return to thine own house, and shew how great things God hath done unto thee.’ And he went his way, and published throughout the whole city how great things Jesus had done unto him."

Please pay special attention to verse 30: "And Jesus asked him, saying, ’What is thy name?’ And he said, Legion: because many devils were entered into him." This same Jesus can and will heal you too, if you only believe.

Denise Johnson is a minister, chaplain, published writer, poet and praise dancer in Fort Smith. She can be contacted at granzhands@gmail.com.