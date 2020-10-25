Oct. 26, 1919 — After a printers union strike caused city newspapers to temporarily cease printing for most of the month, the Fort Smith Times Record and the Southwest American resume publication. The print work is done in "open shop," as union printers remain on strike.

Oct. 27, 1894 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 38-0 in a football game held in Fort Smith.

Oct. 27, 1964 — First Lady Lady Bird Johnson arrives in Fort Smith to dedicate the Fort Smith Historic Site and is greeted by a crowd of 4,000. The mayor declares the day to be "Fort Smith Historic Site Day"

Oct. 27, 2011 — Whirlpool Corp. announces plans to close the Fort Smith plant on Jenny Lind Road, which opened in 1962 as a Norge plant.

Oct. 28, 1997 — Fort Smith voters approve a half-percent sales tax to fund an expanded civic center, new public library system and riverfront redevelopment.

Oct. 29, 1888 — The cornerstone of the Baer Masonic Memorial Temple at Sixth and C streets is laid.

Oct. 29, 1961 — President John F. Kennedy flies into Fort Smith to dedicate Oklahoma Hwy. 103 through the Ouachita National Forest. While in Fort Smith, Mayor Bob Brookshers give the president the deed to the original Fort Smith which had recently been designated as a National Historic Site.

Oct. 30, 1863 — Unionists from 20 Arkansas counties attend a meeting in Fort Smith to discuss bringing the state back into the Union; it is the first such meeting in any seceded state. They produce a resolution that refutes the institution of slavery and promises to "suppress the existing rebellion."

Oct. 31, 1901 — A series of somewhat destructive Halloween pranks are pulled by children around town, including gates being unhinged and pickets taken off fences, wagons and buggies being driven away, sidewalks being torn up and in one case, a man’s gate was strung up a telephone pole.

Oct. 31, 1951 — A city ordinance goes into effect banning teenagers under the age of 16 from driving without a parent or guardian in the car.

Oct. 31, 1990 — A fire heavily damages the OK Foods Plant at 3900 Reed Lane and injures two employees. The fire is caused by a hydraulic failure.