Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Sarah and Quentin Gregory of Poteau, a boy, Oct. 26.

Tosha and Kasey Wilson of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 26.

Macayla and Joseph White of Alma, a girl, Oct. 27.

Amber and Trenton Welbern of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 27.

Jaurdan and Daniel Martinez III of Ozark, a girl, Oct. 27.

Charity and John Wells of Spiro, a girl, Oct. 27.

Brandi Keech of Alma, a boy, Oct. 27.

Amanda and Jeffery Shamblin of Muldrow, a girl, Oct. 27.

Laura and Jason Moriarity of Lavaca, a boy, Oct. 27.

Kelsey and William Bowen of Huntington, a girl, Oct. 27.

Angela Parden and Justin Drum of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 27.

Cheyenne and Kadeem Hall of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 28.

Kathryn and David Hadley of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 28.

Ashley Green of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 28.

Kayla Taylor and Dylan Walker of Muldrow, a boy, Oct. 28.

Laxmi and Mohan Magar of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 28.

Mystri and Hunter Floyd of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 28.

Eden Grant of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 28.

Bridgett and Alexander Marlatt of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 28.

Nicole Eichberger and Luis Revolovio of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 28.

Hannah and Joshua McGowin of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 28.

Elizabeth and Gerald Bentley Jr. of Greenwood, a girl, Oct. 29.

Emelia and Tyler Fitzgerald of Poteau, a girl, Oct. 29.

Miriam Velazquez and Ricardo Garcia of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 29.

Natasha and Dylon Sullivan of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 29.

Destiny and Charles Ealy of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 29.

Katelyn and Aaron Mowrey of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 29.

McKenzie Ransom of Greenwood, a girl, Oct. 29.

Ashley and Chase Stepp of Alma, a girl, Oct. 29.

Harmony Elikins and Jonathan James of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 29.

Amanda and Andrew Davis of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 29.

Courtney Fox of Ozark, a girl, Oct. 30.

Vikki and Jordan Osmon of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 30.

Lyric Jennings of Stigler, a girl, Oct. 30.

Andrea Kopec and Romey Muns of Huntington, a girl, Oct. 30.

Ciara Stringer and Dakota Dewitt of Mansfield, a girl, Oct. 30.

Vera Stewart of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 31.

Ali Paxton and Cameron Peirce-Kennedy of Heavener, a boy, Nov. 1.

Elizabeth Edwards and Walker English of Van Buren, a girl, Nov. 2.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Joshua Austin, 32, and Feather Wilson, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Katherine Uselton, 49, and Kristy Hannibal, 41, both of Greenwood.

Khamphone Vannavong, 33, and Tara Phetsanghane, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Ivan Cresswell Jr., 46, of Evening Shade and Leah Green, 31, of Spiro.

Ryan Eyerman, 29, and Kinley Barron, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Andrew Winn, 33, and Molly DeMoss, 25, both of Huntington.

Keith Taylor, 25, of Muldrow and Tabitha Cummings, 28, of Fort Smith.

Zachary Akers, 39, and Angela Emery, 36, both of Wister.

Michael Miller, 30, and Glenda Mills, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Weston Bull, 23, and Shelby Haley, 22, both of Alma.

Steven Freeman, 28, and Shauna Foutch, 33, both of Keota.

Billy Goldman, 49, of Canehill and Mary Schmiedeke, 48, of Van Buren.

Jacob Yates, 32, and Brittney Stewart, 28, both of Altus.

Harrison Kindy, 25, and Kathryn Tackett, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Danny Nguyen, 56, and Thi Nguyen, 54, both of Fort Smith.

Richard Cowell, 54, and Stephanie Yarberro, 48, both of Fort Smith AR

Keith Mcdonald, 38, and Tiyann Cornell, 28, both of Panama.

Brian Seratt, 24, and Sherridawn Thompson, 23, both of Mulberry.

Tony Prewitt, 41, and Trista Thomas, 28, both of Kendrick, Okla.

Charles Haviland, 47, of Greenwood and Melissa Palmer, 44, of Fort Smith.

Douglas Kates, 51, and Jennifer Mitchell, 36, both of Heavener.

Taylor Guthrie, 29, of Fort Smith and Cody Jendro, 25, of Fayetteville.

Elaine Pigeon, 25, and Chelsy Fuller, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Ryan Thomas, 31, of Tulsa and Kayci Evans, 29, of Alma.

Zackery Smither, 22, of Forrest City and Grace Smithson, 20, of Lavaca.

James Gauntt, 86, and Diane Tyler, 85, both of Fort Smith.

Lyndon Ford, 34, and Brandy Allen, 39, both of Whitefield, Okla.

Richard Robbins, 44, and Ragan Akers, 44, both of Bokoshe.

Nathaniel Schibline, 31, of Edgewater, Colo., and Amanda Painter, 26, of Fort Smith.

Blaine Bell, 24, and Jordan Newell, 24, both of Van Buren.

Brent Fritts, 20, and Sarah Remington, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Jeremy Pixley, 47, and Lisa Sexton, 49, both of Greenwood.

Isaac Earls, 38, and Kimberly Clemons, 43, both of Muldrow.

Cody Matlock, 29, of Fort Smith and Kimberly Cooper, 23, of Casselton, N.D.

Spencer Young, 27, and Ciera Hargrove, 26, both of Lavaca.

William Nicholson, 25, of Fort Smith and Amra Trevino, 26, of Barling.