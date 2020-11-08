• Did you know nearly 2 billion plastic gift cards are purchased every year and given away as gifts? While they're a convenient and useful gift for many people to choose exactly what they need, you might wonder: Are these cards recyclable? While the PVC plastic is technically recyclable, it's hard to find a recycler to turn old cards into new products. So do this instead: When you receive a card and use it, save it and reload it to give to someone else in the future. Most gift cards are reusable and reloadable.

• Here's a simple way to help keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer: Check your ductwork. Many newer homes have ductwork with dampers that are adjustable, and when they are installed, they are often marked with two words: summer and winter. Shifting the switch to the right season will ensure that the air flow in your home is maximized to direct either warm or cool air into the rooms where you need it most.

• While we all know that an old door or ill-fitting window can create a draft and allow cold air to waft into your home, you may not realize there are other sources of heat loss. When it's cold outside, remember that a door mail slot or a doggy door can act like a small window left open to the outdoor elements. Take the time to make sure they are completely shut. Even using an old wool blanket to cover the slot or door is enough to make a significant insulating difference.

• After you've boiled a pot of pasta or potatoes, do you ever wonder what you can do with all that leftover starchy water? Instead of pouring it down the drain, let it cool down to room temperature and reuse it to water your houseplants and garden. The residual starch in the water actually spurs the nutrients in soil, which helps feed the plants and makes them stronger. In essence, they are carbo-loading for strength! Just remember this one tip: Don't add any salt to the water when cooking, since salt is harmful to all plant types.

• Did you know that wall-to-wall carpeting can hold up to eight times its weight in trapped dirt, dust mites, chemicals and pesticides? While it may not be green to replace it with hardwood floors, you can be mindful what goes on in rooms with wall-to-wall carpet. First, make a habit to not wear shoes in carpeted rooms; chemicals and dirt from shoes can get trapped in the carpet. Second, if you get your home treated by an exterminator, ask them to not spray directly onto the carpet, or — even better — to avoid wall-to-wall carpet areas entirely. Insecticide chemicals can settle in carpets and remain there for many years, accumulating each time you have the home treated.

• Have you ever gone to check out at a retail chain like a drugstore and been given a receipt that feels like a mile-long waste of paper? The nonprofit organization Green America recently campaigned and convinced one of the largest chains — CVS — to give consumers the option to skip receipts and receive them digitally instead. Since 2019, over a million customers have helped save 49 million yards of receipt paper. To save paper, sign up for digital receipts at the stores where you shop.

• According to the Humane Society of the United States, a large number of pets have died as a result of toxins from flea treatments, so finding safe and natural ways to prevent and kill fleas is important for the furry members of your family. Prevention and common sense can go a long way. Vacuuming carpets, rugs and furniture where your pet lives along with washing his bedding in hot water regularly can capture and kill fleas. And real lavender essential oil can also help for dogs: Add some to a natural flea soap and let the mixture sit on the coat for 10 minutes during bath time. Rinse and repeat.

Danny Seo is an environmental lifestyle expert. His creative ideas have made him America’s leading authority on modern, eco-friendly living.