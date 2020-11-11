Cavender’s western wear is continuing its partnership with Lone Survivor Foundation in support of a mission to provide no-cost programs that help veterans and their families recover from the "invisible wounds of war."

Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF) is a nonprofit organization that provides in-person and virtual programs. Using therapeutic tools, they help combat veterans and their families recover from PTSD, mild traumatic brain Injury, and chronic pain.

The donation from this promotion directly supports LSF’s programs that provide relief from combat trauma symptoms, direction on tools and resources for continued healing, and hope for a strong future for veterans and their families.

"We are proud to team up with Cavender’s again this year for this Veterans Day campaign," states Lone Survivor Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer,Tom Fordyce. "Together, we are helping to create a brighter future for our service men and women and their families."

Cavender’s has pledged a minimum donation of $20,000 to LSF. When customers purchase items from Cavender’s and Cavender’s.com on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2% of the purchase price will be donated to the Lone Survivor Foundation, up to a total of $35,000.