Wesley UMC invites the community for celebration

Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, has reached a significant milestone in its church history. The church recently paid off all of its debt and will be celebrating on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with a mortgage burning worship service. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

Wesley UMC is passionate about feeding hungry people, especially children. The church has a blessing box on its premises that is frequently stocked by church members as well as members of the community. This has proven to be a valuable resource for the community.

Also, Wesley UMC partners with Cavanaugh United Methodist Church to provide food to hungry children at Carnall, Beard and Cavanugh elementary schools. This mission is made possible by the relationship the churches have with the Community Clearing House and River Valley Food Bank.

In partnership with Feeding America and Carnall Elementary School, Wesley UMC has established and maintains a half-acre community garden. The last crop was sweet potatoes, which was a big hit within the community.

Jesus said, "For I was hungry and you gave me food" (Matthew 25:35).

ET to share on gratitude and peace

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be having in-person and online services Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Pastor Don Hutchings will be share the message "I’ll Never Get Over Being Overwhelmed by God!" He will talk about having an attitude of gratitude and how praise produces peace. Masks will be required inside the building at the 9 a.m. service and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service.

ET’s children’s ministry etKIDS will meet at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday for kindergarten through sixth graders. The youth group for junior and senior high students will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center.

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who are unable to attend in person. TV ministry will be aired on Fox24 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information about services, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. Email submissions to dbrasher@swtimes.com by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each submission.