Vera Palmer celebrated her 99th birthday on Tuesday. She was born Nov. 24, 1921, in Muldrow, where she lived for many years. She now resides in Charleston.

She was married to the late Forrest Palmer for 52 years.

Mrs. Palmer has a son, Eddie Palmer; a daughter, Loretta Palmer; two granddaughters, Joanie Hutchins and Carey Palmer; and a great-granddaughter, Carly Reed.