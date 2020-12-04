In most cases, the string of words "’Pickles,’ fried pickles and dear friends" means nothing; however, texted by one Ding to the group of four other Dings, it made perfect sense. In fact, I interpreted a comment that brings Blanche’s response of, "There’s a column (or sermon) in that." In case you don’t remember from a previous column, the Dings are five female friends of 50 years, so named because our phones ding throughout the day to announce a text. We text the group to inquire about one’s health, share a prayer request, send a photo of one’s hibiscus bloom the size of a saucer or a grandchild’s recent birthday party, to recommend a recent movie or remind of the upcoming CMA Awards, to discuss the daily obituaries, or to commemorate an anniversary. One of my favorite texts included a photo of the daily comic strip "Pickles." The Dings identify with Earl, the retired husband with too much time on his hands and his outspoken wife Opal, grandson Nelson, cat Muffin and dog Roscoe.

Rarely now, but often before COVID-19, we Dings meet at a local restaurant for lunch or dinner and what we call "our therapy session," during which we share current frustrations, disappointments, illnesses, deaths, misunderstandings, outrage, joys, family accomplishments and any other life issue seeking release in a trusted, caring group of true friends. We honor the code of confidentiality, "What is shared in the group stays in the group."

Because we follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 protection, we carefully consider time and place for our rare inside dining experience. One of our favorite places is Boondocks on Highway 71 South, across from Riley Farm, where we met last. Shirley and I arrived first. As we walked from our cars to the entrance, Shirley radiated excitement, "Now, I’ve got to get in there and order the fried pickles." If you’ve never tried fried pickles, Boon’s is the place. Years ago, Blanche ordered the first ones I had tried, and now the group often shares an order. Long after the pickles and burgers were eaten, we finished our therapy and left, filled with comfort food, emptied of a load of angst.

The morning after our recent gathering, I determined that the antics of Earl and Opal in the comic strip "Pickles" must be shared with the Dings. Gloria responded immediately with a laughter emoji and the aforementioned string of words, "‘Pickles,’ fried pickles, and dear friends." Now, I do declare! That string of words packs a lot of power for me. Each piece represents an essential ingredient of a fulfilling life. Earl and Opal’s devotion to each other in spite of their irascible banter mirrors our relationships and puts a light-hearted slant on all human interactions. Nelson’s childish honesty preceding societal transformation away from the authentic self refreshes our spirit of youthful expression. Muffin’s feline aloofness playfully softens the arrogance of certain humans who share our holiday table, and Roscoe’s pure pleasure in and understanding of his humans delightfully demonstrate how a dog is indeed one’s best friend. The characters in our shared comic strip "Pickles" remind us Dings of ourselves and of each other and the truth of this life: We should not take ourselves or each other too seriously. Rather, accept our uniquenesses with humor, gentleness and love.

How do fried pickles merit inclusion in this discussion of a fulfilling life? Let’s face it, life is daily. Life can become routine, mundane, overwhelming, exhausting, lonely and hopeless, in spite of our best efforts to live and do right. When life becomes a bowl of old-fashioned oatmeal and prunes, we need to have a night out on the town, let our hair down and share an order of fried pickles with friends who know us and love us better than we know and love ourselves. We know fried pickles are on every diet’s do-not-eat-this list, but when life becomes too much with us, dear Gussie, we need fried pickles. We need fried pickles ordered by one and shared with all. Fried pickles become that personal recognition that it’s time to step away from the seriousness of life, get a new perspective and return to balanced equilibrium. As we share fried pickles and real feelings, we name our doubts, fears, anger, grief and helplessness, face them honestly and begin to let them go.

The third word in Gloria’s string is easier to recognize as a life essential — dear friends. Sister Patsy and I learned the value of friends when Pat and Linda’s parents moved their house nine miles up Highway 28 East from the mill town of Forester when it closed, and set it down across the highway from Mama’s Place in Parks. I was five, Patsy was six and the twin sisters were seven. Before this time, our only friends within sight and safe walking distance were 70-year-old Aunt Carrie and her son Carl and wife Geneva. Although we reveled in Aunt Carrie’s personal stories, delighted in Carl’s playful teasing and blossomed from Geneva’s gentle attention, we missed friends our own ages, with whom we could romp, play and laugh.

When Pat and Linda arrived across the highway, Patsy and i experienced the excitement of calling out across the highway, "Pat ... Linda ... can you come play?" Often the reply that they had to wash dishes or sweep the floors provided a chance to acquire patience and to experience the reality of delayed gratification. When they could come play, we learned to take turns, cooperate and resolve conflict while playing jacks, kick the can or hide-and-seek.

Mother taught in Waldron, 11 miles from Parks, which meant that Patsy and I attended school there. Our school friends were city kids. Spending nights with them provided small town experiences, such as walking to school and playing with neighborhood children. College roommates and classmates became friends on a deeper level as our minds developed and we studied together, bouncing questions and ideas off each other to crystallize our beliefs and values.

Adult friends with whom we raise our children; attend church, weddings and funerals; share picnics and bike rides; join mission trips; and suffer the loss of parents, spouses, marriages and mutual friends over the course of 50 years become the wind beneath our sails. I not only refer here to the five Dings, but to other dear friends with whom I have shared joys and sorrows. I have two round, buckwheat pillows, each covered by a bear saying, "It takes a long time to grow an old friend." I have had these pillows many years and their message becomes dearer with time. My old friends have grown older, wiser, funnier, sassier, grayer, braver and stronger. Most important, however, they grow nearer and dearer to my heart with each passing day. They have heard me laugh and cry, seen me at my best and worst. They have revealed their best and worst to me, unashamed and unafraid. We have each other’s backs, and that has made all the difference.

"Pickles." fried pickles, and dear friends. Yes, Gloria. There is a column in that.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be contacted at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com