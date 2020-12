Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Angel Turner of Huntington, a boy, Nov. 16.

Araseli Enriquez and Gaillermo Gonzalez of Poteau, a boy, Nov. 16.

Ashley and Addison Kilgore of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 16.

Brooke Dietrich of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 16.

Erin Turner and John Cao of Fayetteville, a boy, Nov. 16.

Caressa and Christopher Corbit of Van Buren, a girl, Nov. 16.

Tammarya Criss and Martin Salazar-Esparza of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 16.

Lauren and Brandon Bradley of Charleston, a girl, Nov. 16.

Maria Del Rio of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 17.

Ashley Jones of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 17.

Krista Francis and Patrick Dixon of Panama, a girl, Nov. 17.

Kaycee Cobb and Jeremy Bird of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 17.

Chelsea Calvert and Brandon Wilson of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 17.

Aura Sales and David Rodriguez of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 17

Tori and Nathan Smith of Poteau, a boy, Nov. 17.

Emily Owens of Alma, a girl, Nov. 18.

Shaylan and Jacob Allen of Rudy, a girl, Nov. 18.

Magali Rodriguez and Refugio Ortiz of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 18.

Kelsey and Garrel McMahan of Pocola, a boy, Nov. 18.

Katherine and James Cox of Barling, a girl, Nov. 18.

Zoey McAfee of Poteau, a boy, Nov. 18.

Sabrina Ayers and Cory Miller of Spiro, a boy, Nov. 18.

Kaitlyn Stoufer and Jeffery Johnston of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 18.

Daisy and Tylor Sims of Waldron, a girl, Nov. 19.

Sarah and Noah Strom of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 19.

Brittney and Christopher Pitchford of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 19.

Bailey and Dustin Elmore of Hackett, a girl, Nov. 19.

Angelah Bartok and Dexter Basacoy of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 19.

Kayleigh Kinsey and Justin Jones of Van Buren, a girl, Nov. 19.

Linzy and Caleb Wylie of Talihina, a boy, Nov. 19.

Jaiden Fuselier and Dalton Price of Dyer, a girl, Nov. 19.

Bailey Karns and William Sparks of Ozark, a girl, Nov. 19.

Ashley Stephens of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 20.

Kendra and Ethan Williams of Alma, a girl, Nov. 20.

Holly and Bryan Wheeler of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 20.

Rebecca and Jason Clark of Greenwood, a girl, Nov. 20.

Haleigh Cotton of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 20.

Jeanna and Kenneth Armstrong Jr. of Oden, a boy, Nov. 20.

Sarah and Peter Fleps of Poteau, a boy, Nov. 21.

Mercy Mendoza and Larry Newman of Waldron, a boy, Nov. 21.

Stacey and Matthew Warnock of Ozark, a boy, Nov. 22.

Kaitlynn Davis and Daniel Schultz of Booneville, a boy, Nov. 22.

Autumn and Hunter Townsend of Booneville, a girl, Nov. 23.

Sydnee and Nathan Duncan of Sallisaw, a girl, Nov. 23.

Hanna and Jordan Sanders of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 23.

Lacy Williams of Roland, a girl, Nov. 23.

Lindsey Cannon of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 23.

Kaley Walters and Jason Ferguson of Sallisaw, a boy, Nov. 23.

Dacia Singchantha and Jeffrey Buccille of Natural Dam, a girl, Nov. 23.

Tuyen Nguyen and Quoc Tran of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 24.

Jasmine and Dalton Wyers of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 24.

Christen and Caleb Hobbs of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 24.

Jordyn and Bryan Buckner of Charleston, a boy, Nov. 24.

Amelia Smith and Kenneth Fultcher of Little Rock, a girl, Nov. 24.

Sarah and Mark Olsen of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 24.

Olivia and Jacob Coleman of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 24.

Amber-Lea Barnett of Vian, a girl, Nov. 25.

Whitney and Joshua Bell of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 25.

Ariel and Micheal Painter of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 25.

Ashley Bowman of Keota, a boy, Nov. 25.

Valerie and John Cunningham of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 28.

Kelsey and Joseph Rofkahr of Ozark, a girl, Nov. 28.

Miranda Jackson and Joseph Zolliecoffer of Alix, a girl, Nov. 29.

Adrienne and Jeremy Gray of Booneville, a boy, Nov. 30.

Clarissa Garcia and Alfredo Martinez of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 30.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Dennis Raines, 35, and Essie Richardson, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Tommy Patton, 20, and Bobbie Bull, 19, both of Barling.

Jason Ybarra, 32, and Courtney Sumners, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Christopher Buckner, 34, and Deanna Landers, 26, both of Greenwood.

Ronald Lester, 64, of Oktaha, Okla., and Biwen Li, 58, of Muskogee, Okla.

Brent Borden, 34, and Tessa Minor, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Nathan Scantling, 24,and Sarah Hattabaugh, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Jonathan Calhoun, 22, and Ariana Mansell, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Warren Johnson, 61, and Cristelyn Roebuck, 57, both of Fort Smith.

Cameron Chronister, 21, and Hope Hickman, 20, both of Fort Smith.

James Pergeson, 28, and Shelby Craig, 21, both of Van Buren.

Matthew Hall, 23, and Marianne Drushal, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Jeremiah Allen, 21, and Candy Williams, 28, both of Fort Smith.

April Bishop, 33, and Rosa Martin, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Alfonso Carmona-Martinez, 32, of Fort Smith and Jennifer Sbert, 38, of Tulsa.

Daniel Schmalz, 28, and Tania Forkner, 38, both of Fort Smith.

Ricky Taylor, 59, of Sallisaw and Donna Barnes, 58, of Fort Smith.

Gary Lawrence, 49, and Alysha Perkins, 46, both of Fort Smith.

Floyd Campbell, 54, and LaShay Haynes, 43, both of Fort Smith.

Udiel Zamora-Rosales, 21, and April Maravilla, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Jordan McCarroll, 32, and Brittney Larney, 34, both of Dewar, Okla.

Jerry Caves Jr., 34, and Sadie Meyers, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Roy Risley Jr., 44, and Heather Burke, 36, both of Vian.

Jackie Swafford, 73, and Ella Swafford, 36, both of Alba, Texas.

Albert Willhite, 35, and Dusti Newton, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Bryon Williams, 50, and Kathryn Sarver, 49, both of Earlsboro, Okla.

Chase Covington, 23, and Paxton Turnipseed, 20, both of Hugo, Okla.

Brandon Johnson, 21, and Amanda McMurray, 26, both of Lawton, Okla.

Bradley Petty, 29, and Ofelia Espinoza, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Thomas Selig, 26, and Julie Orick, 25, both of Fort Smith.