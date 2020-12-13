Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Kearsten and Jeremy Smith of Ratcliff, a boy, Nov. 30.

Nicole and Bradford Randall of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 30.

Jasmine Kinser and Lucio Gopar of Poteau, a girl, Nov. 30.

Krissie Nunley of Mulberry, a boy, Dec. 1.

Carina Zarate of Fort Smith, a boy, Dec. 1.

Elizabeth and Nathan Churchman of Paris, a boy, Dec. 1.

Ginger and Kayla Mosley of Fort Smith, a boy, Dec. 1.

Brooke and Clayton Crowley of Booneville, a boy, Dec. 1.

Lucy and Thinh Nguyen of Fort Smith, a girl, Dec. 1.

Megan and Roger Graham of Van Buren, a boy, Dec. 1.

Shannon Goodwin and Christian Lopez of Van Buren, a boy, Dec. 1.

Kelten Gravelle and Tyler Eatmon of Van Buren, a boy, Dec. 2.

Sasha Mitchell of Paris, a boy, Dec. 2.

Aleasha Darnielle of Arkoma, a boy, Dec. 2.

Aaliyah Lyons of Fort Smith, a girl, Dec. 2.

Summer Spencer of Poteau, a girl, Dec. 2.

Elizabeth Hernandez-Ramirez of Fort Smith, a girl, Dec. 2.

Baleigh and Rodney Long of Wister, a boy, Dec. 3.

Fallon and Cody Fanick of Waldron, a boy, Dec. 3.

Sofia Martinez-Mejia of Fort Smith, a girl, Dec. 3.

Whitney and Joshua Parsons of Paris, a boy, Dec. 3.

Molly Reeves and Annachie Plemmons of Fort Smith, a girl, Dec. 3.

Chelsee and Taylor Green of Waldron, a boy, Dec. 4.

Ebelia and Michael Curtis of Paris, a boy, Dec. 4.

Mary Newman of Fort Smith, a boy and a girl, Dec. 4.

Kaitlin Loomis and Ivan McRay of Wister, a boy, Dec. 4.

Wendy Martinez of Fort Smith, a boy, Dec. 4.

Angel Tuck of Roland, a girl, Dec. 4.

Amber Cunningham of Keota, a girl, Dec. 5.

Ashlee Leflore and Billy Smallwood of Fort Smith, a boy, Dec. 5.

Kyra Brown and James Jones of Booneville, a boy, Dec. 5.

Ashlon and Justin Wasko of Mountainburg, a boy, Dec. 5.

LaRae Hedges and Thomas Paulson of Bokoshe, a girl, Dec. 7.

Emma Hensley and Derek Bass Sr. of Fort Smith, a girl, Dec. 7.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Cameron Adams, 21, of Roland and Kayla Kalua, 25, of Greenwood.

Seth Lemke, 49, and Teresa Moore, 42, both of Edmond, Okla.

Bennie Roe, 51, and Wendy Corn, 49, both of Fort Smith.

Samuel Copeland, 61, and Gerlinda Barr, 60, both of Fort Smith.

Jeffrey Dilbeck, 49, and Jenny Kuhn, 44, both of Choctaw, Okla.

Michael Gilstrap, 40, and Kimberly Youngblood, 39, both of Fort Smith.

Justin Prickett, 24, and Katelynn Laster, 24, both of Huntington.

Michael McGuire, 56, and Alicia Tyler, 34, both of Roland.

Charles Haver, 62, and Joyce Sanders, 59, both of Fort Smith.

Gabriel Gothard, 22, and Shanna Sarles, 23, both of Muldrow.

Theodore Bowman, 66, and Kristi Couch, 49, both of Fort Smith.

Jack Casas, 63, and Sherri Houston, 56, both of Park Hill, Okla.

Jason Hill, 47, and Kelli Lovell, 38, both of Greenwood.

Eric Mooney, 40, and Melissa Schumacher, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Jayson Eller, 40, and Peyton Turner, 27, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Michael Bell, 46, and Sharla Casey, 46, both of Barling.

Jasson Arzola, 27, and Patience McCormick, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Robert Barker, 58, and Linda Hilliker, 60, both of Fort Smith.

Omar Carvajal, 44, and Xiomara Escobedo, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Tyler Schmidt, 21, and Mira Davis, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Allison Riddle, 24, and Alexandria Mathews, 23, both of Roland.

Gerald Browning, 71, of Fort Smith and Brenda Oliver, 63, of Greenwood.

Daniel Jensen, 27, of Eufaula, Okla., and Caitlin Tusing, 23, of Fort Smith.

Thomas Lamphere, 58, and Jo Spradlin, 52, both of Fort Smith.

Lindsey Eveld, 22, and Peytan Lamb, 23, both of Pocola.

Jeffrey Virginia, 42, and Meagan Bennett, 37, both of Greenwood.

Nicholas Freeman, 38, and Kelly Newman, 43, both of Fort Smith.