Fort Smith Ward 1 citizens are frustrated with the rising cost of utility bills and others are opposed to the planned Casey’s General Store.

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau heard from residents and addressed some of their concerns Tuesday at the quarterly neighborhood meeting.

“I know that the water and sewer bill has been a big issue and that has put a big burden on a lot of our citizens and the cost has gone up considerably,” Lau said.

He told those in attendance that most directors realize the pressure residents have experienced due to higher rates and are feeling the pressure to be in leadership and take on “this problem that has, for decades, been a major issue in our city.”

Lau said the costs are significant and the disruptions people are experiencing as water meters, waterlines and other work is being performed is nothing to ignore. A lot of the work, though, is related to the consent decree and making sure there are no more sanitary sewage overflows. Utilities Director Jerry Walters said the department has reduced wet-weather overflows by 94 percent and is actively working on dry-weather overflows.

“(The consent decree) was a hard decision for the directors. We had to do it,” Lau said. “We had to fix the problem, and it’s going to take us into the next millennium of having a good sewer system once this project is complete.”

Lau told residents the negative side of the water and sewer systems is getting attention, but there are good things occurring.

Project Concern is an income-based assistance program available to help with the cost of water, sewer and sanitation rates. Finance Director Jennifer Walker said there is a 19 percent reduction on sanitation charges, the water base charge is halved, and the sewer volume charge is also halved.

The application is available on the city’s website on the Finance Department page. Residents are eligible if they are 160 percent above the poverty line or lower.

Lau also said the work will be beneficial for the city long term despite the current status. Once several projects are complete, he said the cost of production will be lowered in the long run due to accurate usage readings and leak repairs.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said, however, residents shouldn’t necessarily expect rates to decrease. He said the overall operation costs will go down, but the city needs the revenue to continue investing in the water system.

Fort Smith needs to install a $100 million water transmission line from Lake Fort Smith to the south of the city to ensure clean water is available for citizens and wholesale customers, such as Barling and Lavaca.

If the city neglects the water system like it did the sewer system, Geffken said, “we’ll be up a creek without a paddle.”

He also knows people may not like him or his decisions, but Geffken has accepted it.

“It’s my job to get it done, which means people throw darts and arrows at me,” Geffken said.

Casey’s concerns

Some residents are also concerned about the Casey’s General Store planned for South 46th Street and Rogers Avenue, due to a desire to preserve green space.

Lau wants to keep the area the way it is, but the city cannot infringe on St. Scholastica Monastery’s right to sell the property or prevent someone from buying it.

Residents could have purchased the land, Lau said, but many say they were unaware the land was available until the proposition was brought before the board. He then encouraged them to see what can be done with the rest of the property.

Area homeowners appealed the city’s rezoning approval, of which Lau voted in favor, alleging the city didn’t follow policy. One complaint said the comprehensive plan wasn’t followed, but Geffken said it’s a guide and not an official ruling document. There is no legal requirement to abide by its suggestions.

Geffken also said the city can’t mandate the land usage, which would be considered regulatory taking and could be sued or forced to pay out the land's value. Regulatory taking is when a governmental entity limits the use of private property and owners lose the possibility of reasonable use and value.

Lau, like Geffken, said he understands constituents get upset. He was elected, however, to lead 20,000 people and make decisions on their behalf.

“If you don’t like my decisions on certain things, that’s what the vote is for coming up in the next session. If you believe somebody else could do a better job or more represent the interests of that area, by all means, vote for those people,” Lau said. “I take my job as a leadership role not just as a customer service mouthpiece for everybody that calls me and complains. Tough decisions have to be made. I think that’s what we’re out there to do, which is to lead.”

Lau’s term as city director, along with the other three ward directors, will end Dec. 31, 2020.