Jep Thibault and Tia Helberg have partnered together to bring a grocery market to the east side of Hot Springs Village.

The store will be named TJ’s Neighborhood Market, and will be located in Suite A at 110 Este Way. It is estimated to be opened in late May or early June.

“We want it to be a true neighborhood market,” said Thibault. “Where everybody knows everybody,” added Helberg.

The plan is to have custom cut meats, produce and lean towards organic foods. “We’ll only buy the top end, the best in meats and produce,” said Helberg.

TJ’s will also have a bakery and coffee shop, “where people can come and just hang out. We want to provide a time that is long gone,” said Helberg of the experience of visiting their market.

There will also be golf cart parking and tables for checkers and backgammon. “In spring and fall, once a month, we’ll do a Jep’s fish fry,” Helberg said. And there will be wine tasting on Friday nights.

Also in their plans is to have ready-to-go casseroles and, here’s a big one, they plan on having delivery service. “People don’t want to drive 40 miles round trip or go to Benton for groceries,” said Thibault.

The two said customer service is important to them, to meet the customer at the door with a smile.

As more plans for the market become available, the Voice will have more news on this exciting development.



