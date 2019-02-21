The American Legion Post 64 Auxiliary takes care of the Field of Heroes on the Courthouse lawn each year where flags are placed to honor veterans and first responders. This is a fundraiser that they use to give back to the community. They presented checks to the Heber Springs Fire Department, Heber Springs Police Department and Northstar. They also presented a check to Lisa Everidge for Women Veterans.

Linda Barney has been the one who handled the Field of Heroes but is passing the mantle to Jane Kever.