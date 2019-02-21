Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God" (1 Corinthians 4:10)

Brothers and sisters, I'm going to be straight and open with you. Having sex and not married to that person is wrong. When I say married, I'm talking about a man and a woman because that's the way God intended it to be. Now if you are going the other way, you are wrong. God didn't mean for a man to marry a man or a woman to marry a woman. If it sounds like I'm judging, forgive me. But I stand on God's Word. When I was growing up I was never told that having sex and I was not married to that person was wrong. The Bible calls it 'fornication'. When it came to talking about sex everyone was very quiet about it.

I'm not putting anyone down or pointing my finger at anyone, but that was a subject that no one talked to me about. You see, I never had a father figure in my life to talk to me about having sex and not being married to the person was wrong. In other words, I never heard anyone say 'don't have sex until you are married'.

You see, our Dad died when we were at a young age. I remember very little about my Daddy and one thing I remember is that he was a hard working man. He took good care of us and we never wanted for anything when he was alive. Now I'm not saying my Mom was a stay at home Mom because she wasn't. She worked hard also. And I thank my Mom for every thing she did when my Dad died. But Momma, this is not about you and Daddy.

It's about your kids and grandkids and anyone who stays with someone, having sex with them and not married to them. Even those who are just fornicating just because they can. I know there are many that are going to hate me for writing this article but that's ok. I love them, I love you,and there is nothing you can do about it. Brothers and sisters, you have to spend some time with Jesus, reading the Bible or going to Church in order to come out of the mess you're in. Fornication and sexual sin is wrong. Family and friends, I don't want to see you go to hell. But above all, God loves you. God has spoken and He's not going back on His Word for anyone. If He says fornication is wrong, it's wrong! That's why He put it in my spirit to say what I said.

So come out of sexual and other sins of the flesh today because Heaven belongs to you! Family and friends, once again, I love you. I hope I was a good father figure to someone today. You see, I know now that fathers are very important in the family. That's just how God designed it. So don't get me wrong, mothers are important too. But we as fathers are suppose to lead our families to do what is right in God's eyesight. We as fathers, have been slacking in our homes nowadays. That's why some of our kids are out in the streets doing what they want to do because there is no God fearing father in their home.

All I'm trying to say is, if you love that person, get married. It doesn't have to be a big wedding, go to the Justice of the Peace. That's IF you love each other. Do what is right in God's eyes. Stop with that old stuff of having sex and not married to anyone. In other words, stop living a life of fornication. My sisters, you are worth more than that. I want to leave you with this. God is watching you. Every time you have sex, He's watching you. If that was me, I would rather marry than to burn in hell. It's your call, not Marcus' or anyone else because it's your soul you are playing with. Repent of your sins today and ask Jesus to forgive you and to come into your life. Amen...

