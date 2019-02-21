Hello everyone!

I have discovered over the years, that no one is immune to trouble. No matter how well we plan or how good we live, trouble has a way of finding us. Rather danger, difficulty, dilemma, discord, or dissatisfaction, trouble has a way of knocking at our door at the most inopportune times. So today, I want to share with you the four basic causes of trouble in our lives.

YOU can be the source of your own trouble! The truth of the matter is sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. Sometimes, trouble comes our way because of our own poor choices, bad attitude, laziness, and careless behavior. The Bible says it best in Galatians 6:7, “Do not be deceived, God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” Bottom line, when you make poor choices, you get bad results! Yes, trouble can come our way because of our own self-destructive behavior.

The DEVIL can be the source of your trouble! The Bible makes it crystal clear in 1 Peter 5:8 which states, “Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” I firmly believe that the devil is searching for any opportunity that he can find to wreak havoc on our lives. He is always plotting and planning on how he can make our lives as difficult as possible. Yes, the devil plays his part in the troubles we may face.

GOD can be the source of your trouble! The Bible states in Genesis 22:1, “Some time later God tested Abraham…” The same God, that tested Abraham, will also test you and I. God does not send difficulty our way to hurt us, but rather to develop our faith and to increase our capacity to obey Him. When God sends trouble our way, we should immediately do a self-evaluation and ask, “What does God want me to learn from this situation?” Yes, God will send trouble our way to make us BETTER not BITTER.

Other PEOPLE can be the source of your trouble! I absolutely love what Solomon says in Proverbs 13:20, “…a companion of fools suffers harm.” In other words, you can be collateral damage of someone else’s foolish behavior. You can actually be an innocent bystander and experience pain and/or injury simply because you chose to connect with the wrong person. Without question, other people can be the source of your trouble.

No, none of us are immune to trouble. No matter how well we plan or how good we live, trouble has a way of finding us. So today, I implore you to find out the source of your trouble. Discover if you, the devil, God, or other people are the source of your difficulties. And once you discover the source, you can better plan how to respond! I leave you with the words of Jesus found in John 16:33, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the word.”

Blessings!!!