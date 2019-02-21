February 22

(2009)

10 Years Ago

The UCA Bears christened their new Bear Stadium with a come-from-behind 11-5 victory over Tennessee Martin.

Vilonia held a chili-cooking contest as part of a fundraiser at the school. The three chili officials, dressed in blue sombreros, were County Judge Preston Scroggin, Vilonia Mayor James Firestone and auctioneer Shawn Hammontree. The overall winners were the Senoritas, a team composed of Carrel Wade, Lori Duke, Lisa McWilliams, Sandra Pruett and Elizabeth Sowder.

Morgan Holt was crowned the 2009 Conway High School Beauty Revue Queen. First runner up was Blythe Joyner while second runner up was Hayley Hillis.

(1994)

25 Years Ago

A sculpture by Conway artist Pat Larsen won the purchase award at the “Arkansas Art 1994” exhibit in Arkadelphia. Conway artist Bryan W. Massey also received a merit award for his work.

Satcha-Boogie Warehouse, a nonalcoholic dance club, opened on Main Street. The club, owned by Allen Bradbury, Doug Burton and Chris Davis, was also available for rental.

Mark Ferrell, in his third term on the Conway City Council, announced he would not seek re-election. Ferrell, who served Ward 1, Position 2, said a job promotion had resulted in his working in North Little Rock.

(1969)

50 Years Ago

Four Conway High students were selected as panel members for the High School Quiz Bowl television quiz program on Channel 4 (KARK): H.G. Foster, Reggie Henderson, Kay Speed and Steve Spencer. Jim Cardin was named an alternate. Mrs. Mac Benton was their coach.

First State Bank announced it had filed an application for a drive-in facility on a lot between Harkrider and Court Street, south of Main and north of Prairie Street. The new drive-in would be staffed by three or four employees and have at least two drive-in windows in addition to a small lobby.

(1944)

75 Years Ago

Hendrix College was informed that the more than 100,000 men enrolled nationally in the army specialized training program would be reduced to 35,000 by April 1. The Hendrix unit, which numbered 200, would be disbanded by that time.

The Central Arkansas Production Credit Association elected O.S. Russ as a director, succeeding W.D. Cole who resigned. Mr. Russ was a prominent Faulkner County dairy farmer.

“Food Fights for Freedom,” a John Deere service show sponsored by L.T. Lasley and Sons would be shown to area farmers at the Grand Theatre free of charge.

(1919)

100 Years Ago

Lee James of Holland almost came through the war without a scratch. His luck broke at the finish, however, when he received severe wounds just forty-five minutes before the war officially ended. James said the artillery fire on his section of the front continued up to the last minute.