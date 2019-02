Jacksonport State Park ranger Vicky Schoeneweis visited the Newport Elementary Preschool on February 11th. Schoeneweis presented the ‘What’s that smell?” program to the students. According to the PTO Facebook page, the students listened to a story about how the skunk got a white stripe, were able to feel a skunk’s fur, and learned how a skunk prepares to spray. The students also learned to stay away from skunks and the importance of running away when it is ready to spray.