The Sebastian County prosecutor has enhanced the charges for the two men who on Tuesday evening allegedly tried to rob a Razorback Cab driver who was shot in the head during the incident and survived.

Keithan Kashan Norris and Norman Dave Massey of Fort Smith were charged Friday with felony armed aggravated robbery and first-degree battery involving a weapon in connection with the incident. Fort Smith police initially arrested Norris and Massey Tuesday on suspicion of felony second-degree battery in connection with the incident.

The driver on Tuesday evening told police two black men later identified as Norris and Massey robbed and shot him in the head and chest after he drove them to Morrison Elementary School, 3415 Newlon Road. Officers on Wednesday obtained a second-degree battery warrant for Massey in connection with the incident after detectives identified him in a surveillance video of the incident, the affidavit states.

Massey after he was arrested Wednesday told officers he and Norris shot the driver at least twice during the robbery and then fled on foot. Officers later that day found Norris off Osage Street wearing some of the same clothes seen in the surveillance video including a hooded shirt that appeared to have a blood splatter on the sleeve, the affidavit states.

Norris was additionally charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons from a handgun police found in his house, the affidavit states. The charge arose from a five-year suspended imposition of sentence given just nine days prior for a felony first-degree criminal mischief conviction in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Authorities have issued $250,000 bonds to Norris and Massey in connection with their alleged offenses. Both remained in custody around noon Friday in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, according to records.

Norris and Massey are scheduled to appear for arraignment Wednesday in Circuit Court.