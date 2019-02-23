Fort Smith Schools are one step closer to the complete formation of a personnel policy committee.

Superintendent Doug Brubaker said Monday at the Board of Education work session that the voting round for the 35-spot committee ended last week.

Educators at Barling, Beard, Carnall, Euper Lane, Orr, Spradling, Tilles and Trusty elementary schools, Chaffin Junior High and the adult education center did not hold elections. Brubaker said this was because the number of nominations from each school was the same as the number of slots open on the panel for their campuses.

At the remaining schools that held elections, 396 educators, or 47 percent, participated in the elections.

“Everyone had an opportunity to vote directly or be nominated for a position where they would be elected,” Brubaker said.

There will be two runoffs, one for Belle Point and one for Kimmons Junior High.

Brubaker said the district has held “early conversations” about the runoff and is working to get it set up as the first meeting is Feb. 28 at the district’s service center.

The Board of Education voted in December to terminate negotiation rights with the Fort Smith Education Association due to the belief it was no longer in compliance with state law in regard to membership.

In order to be in compliance, however, it approved an action allowing Brubaker to submit an application for a personnel policy committee to take over negotiating rights.

“I respect all these people and I think they’re dedicated professionals,” said Greg Magness, at-large member, about those who opposed the change. “But one of our jobs as the school board is to make sure we’re in compliance with state law. That may be a primary goal of the board.”

Those elected to the committee have the responsibility to represent their fellow educators in matters of district policy, school needs and personnel welfare.