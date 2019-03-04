The Fort Smith Board of Directors will consider authorizing contracts for engineering projects, the creation of two oversight committees and changing several ordinances during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Nearly $3 million for street overlays/reconstruction and the improvement of traffic signals at two intersections is on the agenda for next week.

According to a memo from Director of Engineering Stan Snodgrass to City Administrator Carl Geffken, approximately 1.8 miles of streets will be improved with the contract. Some of the streets planned for improvement include portions of Dallas, Country Club, 59th, Ninth and E.

Forsgren Inc. of Fort Smith’s bid for the project was $2.4 million and the contract would last 210 days. The estimated project completion date is Oct. 20.

The directors will also consider approving a $423,000 contract with All Service Electric to repair traffic signals at Grand Avenue and North 39th, and Grand Avenue and North 32nd.

According to a memo from Snodgrass to Geffken, the contract length is 180 days. Upgrades are scheduled to be complete Sept. 25.

Both projects are part of the 2018 capital improvement plan and budgeted for through the Fort Smith sales tax program.

The board will consider amending or removing verbiage in old city ordinances. These include removing any references to a Public Works Department, making sure all ordinances such as youth curfew match current state and federal law, and offensive language from code regarding fireworks.

Other ordinances to be changed include the appropriate hours for door-to-door sales and license fees among other amendments.

The directors will also consider approving the creation of a recycling oversight committee and citizens committee to oversee the creation of the public facilities board that will be put in place if the temporary U.S. Marshals Museum 1-cent sales tax is passed. These were discussed at last week's study session.

Lastly, the Sanitation Department is requesting the approval for a nonresidential “solid waste collection” permit and disposal permit for Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services.

According to a memo from Serina Tustin, department administrative superintendent, to Geffken, the contract from March 5 until Feb. 28, 2021, will allow the city to comply with its own code and “continue hauling non-residential waste within Fort Smith.”

The Board of Directors will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B. A monthly town hall will be held at the adjournment of the meeting.