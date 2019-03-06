Booneville High School celebrated with seniors Melissa Humble and James Uptigrove in their signing and commitment to play for the University of Arkansas Monticello band during a student assembly last week.

Professor Lester Pack from the UAM music faculty was on hand to present the students with scholarships. In total Humble will receive $28,000 over four years and Uptigrove will receive $12,000 in scholarship funds.

Humble is the daughter of Jayceen Humble and the late Kevin Humble. She is a first chair clarinet player for the BHS marching band and has been a member of the band since the 7th grade.

Uptigrove is the son of Linda Uptigrove and the late Chuck Uptigrove. He also boasts a first-chair tuba position with the BHS band and has been a member since the 7th grade.

Angela and Brian Rhodes are directors of the Booneville High School band and jazz band.