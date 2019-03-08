Dear readers,

I am John Worthen, managing editor of The White Hall Journal and Pine Bluff Commercial. As many of you know, we have not had a staff at The Journal for quite some time.

We are working hard to bring you as much local content as we can, and we are in the process of hiring someone to work on bringing more White Hall news into your homes and businesses. This is important to us.

As we look to the future of this publication, we need and value your input. What do you want to see more of in The Journal? Please let us know.

We are also seeking input from residents in the form of letters to the editor. Additionally, we would love to have a couple of local columnists who can contribute a piece about the community each week. Topics can be anything from church happenings to little league baseball.

Have a recipe that’s tried and true? Please submit it to us. We would love to have a local food section each week.

No matter the topic, our goal is to once again capture the essence of this community in each week’s edition. We are also planning more school news because we know how much parents and grandparents love seeing their little and big kids in the newspaper.

Again, submissions of such news would be much appreciated. Teachers, please submit photos and brief descriptions of what your classes are up to, such as crafting projects, dance recitals, etc. Additionally, please let us know about upcoming events so we can plan to be there.

In closing, please know that we are working hard to try and make this publication the best it can be. So please be patient with us during this process. And please contribute as well. A vibrant local paper must have an engaged readership. Please e-mail all ideas and news submissions to jworthen@pbcommercial.com

P.S. We would like to thank Joyce May Welch of White Hall who submitted a very heartfelt letter to the editor that appears in this week’s edition. Joyce, thank you so much for caring about your local newspaper. We want you to know that we care, too.

Thank you all for reading The Journal.