Fort Smith leadership says the utility billing issue is more complicated and nuanced than what most people understand.

City Administrator Carl Geffken, Deputy Director of Utility Services Jimmie Johnson and city communications manager Karen Santos explained in a meeting Friday with the Times Record and Talk Business and Politics three of the main reasons residents could be seeing higher-than-typical utility bills.

Possibility 1

The first of those reasons is simply the installation of the new smart meters, which are reading at a much higher accuracy than the old meters, which may range from 10 to 40 years old, Geffken said.

Johnson showed an example of water running through an active system with a new meter and a meter from 2004. The new meter’s usage reading slowly increased over time, whereas the old meter didn’t show any water movement.

Geffken said the old meters read at an average accuracy of 85 percent. This means, some people have the outdated models that still read accurately and their current bills reflect it. Others could have, on average, been receiving 15 to 20 percent more water than their meter showed. With the new meters, however, residents are seeing an accurate usage on their statements, which may be higher.

Geffken provided documents comparing a bill of the average household usage when the meter is reading correctly and when it was not.

If a family used 5 ccf of water (3,740 gallons) with an accurate meter reading, the utility bill would be approximately $80. If a meter only reading 85 percent accurately said a family used 5 ccf of water, the actual usage on the new meter would be 6 ccf, and the bill would cost about $91.

Geffken provided another, starker, example for residents who could have a meter reading more inaccurate than the average of 85 percent.

A resident’s old meter could read a usage of 3 ccf (2,244 gallons) in a billing period for a statement worth roughly $58. If that meter was only reading 10 percent of the water used, an accurate reading would show a usage of 30 ccf (22,440 gallons). This would lead to a significant bill increase to almost $380.

Geffken said when the city has previously discussed “water loss,” it was referring to the amount that went through the system unaccounted for due to faulty readings.

Of the 23,000 new meters installed, roughly 20 have been switched out, Johnson said. Only one was reading incorrectly and only because of debris that was inside. Once it was cleaned, he said it read correctly. The department has about 13,000 meters left to replace before the end of the year.

Possibility 2

Another possibility for high bills is due to a simple increase use in water. This can be through general usage, a busted pipe, leaking faucet or running toilet.

According to usage charts for Melissa Bonar, Ramsey Junior High teacher, she used approximately 50 to 60 cubic feet of water per day for about one month. Her usage dropped to 10 to 25 cubic feet of water per day after a second smart meter was installed.

Bonar told the Board of Directors she didn’t have a leak and said she didn’t hire a plumber or fix anything and didn’t know why her new usage would drop so significantly.

“That’s why I told her we only measure the water going in the meter,” Geffken said. “We don’t know what you do at your house. We’re not big brother.”

An hourly chart showed her usage was consistent throughout the day, including the middle of the night. Johnson said this typically indicates some sort of leak, even if minor, because most people, have a usage of zero at night and during the work day, while it increases during off hours.

Amanda Kennedy, who previously had a $366 and $4,300 bill, had a leak for an uncertain amount of time in the fall. It was fixed on Jan. 9.

Her two bills, however, were for the usage periods of Nov. 19, 2018 until Dec. 21, 2018 and Dec. 21, 2018 until Jan. 31. Therefore, the leak was accounted for on two bills. Kennedy received reductions on both bills after presenting a receipt showing the repair.

Johnson said this has always been policy. It doesn’t apply only to pipes, either. Geffken said anyone who repairs any part of their system that is causing excess water, such as a leaking faucet, can have a bill reduced.

The department will look at the average usage before the leak or spike in usage and make an adjustment.

Possibility 3

Due to a changeover at the beginning of December to a new billing system, the department was behind on sending statements.

Normal bills are typically for a usage period of 28 to 32 days. Some residents, such as Kennedy, had bills for usage times of 40 to 44 days. This could impact a person’s bill rather significantly.

“Despite some of the rhetoric, we’re not demons. We’re not heartless,” Santos said. “We live here, too. These are our neighbors and our families, and we understand.”

Santos said she hopes there can be “adult conversations” about the issue that don’t result in name calling or residents yelling and cursing at employees in the Utilities Department.

“We’re working toward the same goal here, but it’s going to take some teamwork,” Santos said. “We need people to work with us, because we have to ask them questions and they have to help us determine what the problem is, otherwise we’re shooting in the dark trying to fix it.”

Geffken said he’s not trying to be flippant about the issue but is trying to put everything in perspective. The city isn’t going to simply turn off a resident’s water, because of the issue. One resident, however, allegedly had a significant backlog of unpaid utility bills, he and Santos said.

This is simply a result of the city not maintaining its infrastructure for decades and allowing its meters to age, Geffken said. Now, it’s trying to fix it. He said it would be a bigger injustice to the city to ignore the problem than deal with the current kinks in the new system.

When asked why the city let its equipment deteriorate to the point where some of it is four decades old, he asked “how long is a piece of string?”

Geffken said he didn’t mean to be “a smart ass,” but he simply doesn’t know.

“There is something I think we’ll do a better job of saying in the future in public forum, and that is that we’re sorry. This is frustrating,” Santos said. “Realistically, the number of problems is not as widespread as some of the social media or media picture paints it, but there are problems. They’re difficult, and we have been working for months to try and work things out.”

Other notes

Meters can be read if the electronic connection cord is cut. It will continue to read manually and a meter reader can manually input the information, Johnson said.

Also, if someone attempts to put their meter in backwards, Johnson said, that will not trick the system into a lower bill. Rather, it will think it hit the total number of usage units possible on the meter and start over, causing the opposite outcome.

This was likened to a car odometer. Just because it zeroes out after several hundred thousand miles doesn’t mean there are zero miles on the car.

Geffken also emphasized water rated haven’t changed since 2011 and sewer rates haven’t changed since 2017. He said those claiming there was a rate increase are incorrect.

As previously noted, there are approximately 33,000 to 35,000 utility customers. Santos said there is a relatively small portion who are dealing with issues.

“Does that mean everything is perfect and stellar? No, we admit that,” Santos said. “We’re working on what we can work on.”