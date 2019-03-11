EDMOND, Okla. — A 19-year-old Oklahoma man accused in the fatal shooting of his parents is "acutely paranoid and delusional" and a judge should find him incompetent to stand trial, his attorney said.

Eli Walker, whose full name is Michael Elijah Walker, was arrested March 4 after his parents were killed inside their home in north Edmond.

His brother, Isaiah Walker, told law enforcement that Eli Walker said he "shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshippers," police records show.

Defense lawyer Derek Chance said he will ask a judge to find Walker mentally incompetent once prosecutors have charged him with murder, The Oklahoman reported.

"The family reports Eli has suffered from severe mental illness for several years," Chance said. "I have had an initial assessment done on Eli and it clearly indicates he is acutely paranoid and delusional. This, we believe, explains the horrible tragedy."

Authorities searched Walker's bedroom on Friday and found four homemade explosive devices, a homemade silencer, knives, a Glock semi-automatic pistol, an AR-15 rifle with a laser scope and over 500 rounds of ammunition.

Eli Walker confessed to shooting his parents, according to a court affidavit. He said they had been arguing because he questioned them about Satanism. He said he shot his father in the bedroom and his mother as she fled toward the front door.

Walker stated "he believed he did the right thing," police reported.

If a judge agrees that Walker is mentally inept, his criminal case will be postponed while he receives treatment at the Oklahoma County jail or at a state facility in Vinita.

In rare instances, a murder defendant in Oklahoma has been found not guilty by reason of insanity after a judge or jury determined the person charged was incapable of differentiating right from wrong at the time of the offense.