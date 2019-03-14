Change. The very mention of the word evokes fear. Blood pressure goes up; heart races out of control; anxiety becomes your close companion. I once heard that the only person who likes change is a wet baby. Hmm. Change can be difficult, but change is inevitable. But when it comes to life in the church, well let’s just say that change can be somewhat fickle. Think about it: we like the change of meeting inside a building instead of a brush-arbor. And then who wants to go back to the pot-bellied stove that constantly required attention. Also, who remembers those funeral home fans? We like our gas/electric heating and air conditioning. Then there are the pews. I remember sitting on those old slatted pews, trying to get comfortable and usually getting a splinter for my troubles. I rather like the smooth finely finished padded pews we have at our church. So, we can agree that change can be good.

In my case, change can be really good. Nearly a year ago, I was able to do something that I’ve wanted to do for several years. I got a “real” job. I say that tongue-in-cheek because I’ve heard people say stuff like that. Trust me, being a full-time pastor is a difficult task. Come to think of it – those who kiddingly describe the pastorate as something other than a “real” job have never served as a pastor. But that’s another story unto itself. Let’s go back to my job. I am working in the public sector and one of the driving forces behind my decision was the desire to be salt and light. Remember what Jesus said in the Sermon on the Mount? Allow me to extract a couple of unambiguous declarations of Jesus: “You are the salt of the earth...You are the light of the world...” (Matthew 5:13-14). I describe these statements as unambiguous because Jesus did not beat around the bush. He was very direct and very explicit. He did not ask if we wanted to be salt and light. He simply made the declaration that we are. I have spent my entire adult life serving as a full-time pastor and it has been a blast! But several years ago, I became concerned (convicted?) because I was spending all of my time around Christian people. I was being salt in the shaker, and a light among a lot of other lights. Praying about it led me to seek a job outside of the church. I won’t say I was looking for secular work because I believe everything in a believer’s life is sacred. Paul was clear on this matter as he wrote: “Therefore, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31). We are called to be salt and light wherever we are and wherever we work – all to the glory of God.

Now don’t get me wrong. There’s incredible honor in serving as a full-time pastor. It’s a harder task that most will ever know. And full-time pastors are to be spiritually, materially, and financially supported by those they serve. On this matter, Paul was equally clear: “Let the elders who rule well be counted worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in the word and doctrine. For the Scripture says, ‘You shall not muzzle an ox while it treads out the grain,’ and, ‘The laborer is worthy of his wages’” (1 Timothy 5:17-18).

But here I am in this season of my life – undergoing the most profound change I’ve experienced since the birth of our boys. It’s been tough and challenging. But it’s also been very enlightening and enjoyable. There’s something to be said for the opportunity to leave work on Friday afternoon and not think about it until Monday morning. I understand God’s call to serve Him as a pastor. I don’t think that will ever end. I also understand the call to serve outside the church. That may not ever end either. I’m leaving all of that to the Lord. He’s been the Author of this change in my life, so I think He’ll see me through it.

We at Robinson Avenue Baptist Church have undergone a great deal of change. It’s been tough at times, but it’s also been exhilarating. As a church family, we are excited about the future because that’s where God is leading us. One of the big changes for me is sharing the pulpit. We’ve got some great preachers who are part of our church family. One of these bright and salty guys is David Hatfield. Having served 27 years as the pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church, he’s been retired for about 3 1/2 years. I am thrilled to announce he will begin a five-week series that starts on Sunday, March 24th, at 11:00 am at our church. This series will carry us through Easter Sunday and I would like to extend to you a personal invitation to come hear my friend preach.

Changes are happening on Robinson Avenue, and we’d love for you and your family to join us in this changing adventure. I think you’ll be glad you did.