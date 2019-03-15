Be a legend and give blood with Arkansas Blood Institute. Bigfoot is stomping his way through blood drives in Arkansas!

Arkansas Blood Institute will hold a Bigfoot-themed blood drive with Walgreens in Conway on Monday, March18,2019, from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM on the Bloodmobile. Each blood donor will receive a limited-edition Bigfoot t-shirt* and they will be entered to win a legendary vacation getaway – a two-night luxury cabin stay at Beavers Bend, Oklahoma, including gift cards to Girls Gone Wine and Beavers Bend Brewery. The destination is in an area where Bigfoot sightings have been reported!

“The legend of Bigfoot is not only fun, but it is a way to motivate our donors to believe in themselves and the real power of blood donation,” said John Armitage, M.D., president & CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “While Sasquatch does not qualify as human, and is therefore not eligible to donate, his willingness to use his celebrity status to scare up more pints is extremely generous.”

All blood types are needed, but O-negative blood donors are especially urged to give, as this universal blood type helps any patient, regardless of blood type, in an emergency.

Only ten percent of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood do. Blood donation takes just about an hour, and each donation can save the lives of up to three patients. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every 7 days, up to 24 times a year.

Donors also receive free health screenings and Donor Rewards points, redeemable at Arkansas Blood Institute’s online store. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Arkansas Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As a non-profit blood center, Arkansas Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide. Approximately 1,200 volunteer blood donors are needed each day to maintain the supply.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year old must weigh at least 110 pounds. Blood donation not necessary to enter prize drawing.