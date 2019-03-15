This past Sunday, Daylight Savings Time reared its head once again. While some are questioning the validity of it in 2019, others are making adjustments to the sun being up at 8 p.m. and waking up to the darkness of the night. So how does Daylight Saving’s Time affect your home? Here are some home tips on how to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Clean with the Clock: As we adjust to the time change, new surroundings and clean areas can be beneficial. Use the extra hour of daylight to purge your belongings and give your home a good spring cleaning.

Check Your A/C Unit: With the country “springing-forward” we are also on the cusp of summer. That means warmer temperatures are upon us and keeping that electric bill down may be priority number one. Get your system checked and make sure it’s running properly so that your bill isn’t competing with Arkansas temperatures.

Change Your Bedding: Flip that mattress and adjust your bedding. Along with colder temperatures becoming a thing of the past, so is the need for multiple layers on your bed. If you’re anything like me you like your bedroom cold so you can bundle up with as many blankets as possible. Now that spring and summer are around the corner that thermostat will be switched to “cool,” if it ever left, and those fans that have been collecting dust over the winter will once again be powered on for your cooling needs. Setting the stage that is your bedroom can make a world of difference in how you sleep and how good your following day is.

Get out of the house: The most beneficial addition to Daylight Savings Time is the extended amount of daily sunlight. It is now possible to leave work and the sun still be shining bright. While your home is wonderful, take some time to go outside and soak up the available Vitamin-D.

Until next time, this is Cameron Kuhn with Arkansas REALTORS® Association.