Coach Bob Wagstaff and assistants from the Hot Springs Village Tennis Association will teach the fundamentals of tennis to adult beginners and those returning to the game in a week-long series of free lessons, drills, and play March 25-29 at the Coronado Tennis Center.
Sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. during the week, with a graduation party on the last night. Racquets are provided.
Sign up by calling the Tennis Center at 501-922-5054 or send an email to bwagstaff@hsvpoa.org. Registration is also available through hsvticketsales.com.
