Sebastian County sheriff's investigators are trying to identify two men believed to be involved in a trailer theft.

The two men on March 7 were seen on cameras on the property at Diamondback Lane off Gap Road in southwest Sebastian County. Investigators believe they broke into a tool trailer on the property, ransacked the trailer and stole tools valued around $1,000. They then left the scene in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup they stole from the property, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The truck is silver and has an Arkansas Disabled Veteran tag with a tag number DV 37833, the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident or who knows the two men is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (479) 783-1051.