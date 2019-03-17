Crawford County

Gus's Snack Vending LLC, Gustavo Sandoval, 110 N. 14th St., Van Buren.

Parker Management & Consulting, LLC, Jason Stewart Parker, 1334 Riley Cir, Alma.

Toban Products LLC, Joseph Montoban, 1725 Sky Point Bend-F, Van Buren.

Franklin County

Advanced Hospitality Purchasing Alliance LLC, Pamela Robertson, 30719 Highway 22, Charleston.

D&H Wood Products LLC, Daniel Ray Lowery, 3925 Highway 288, Ozark.

Johnson County

Circle K Farm LLC, Scott Kropf, 350 County Road 3546, Clarksville.

Kropf Farms LLC, Scott Kropf, 350 County Road 3546, Clarksville.

Logan County

JTA Properties, LLC, Josh Howard Boersma , 344 Curry Road, Booneville.

Polk County

Joey Watkins Trucking LLC, Joey Watkins, 934 Highway 246 E., Vandervoort.

Kelley Adjusting Services LLC, James Kelley, 212 11th St., Mena.

Sebastian County

Sher Does My Hair Inc., Sheradon Smith, 3623 Dallas St., Fort Smith.

Bella Bacio, LLC, Michael Collins, 4300 Rogers Ave., Sute 45, Fort Smith.

Big Three Health LLC, Noel Sanger, 2109 Ramsgate, Fort Smith.

Brownstone Fifty Fifty LLC, Jamie Alan Brown, 944 West Center, Greenwood.

DG CAD Consulting & Training LLC, Derek Goodson, 1212 N. 52nd St., Fort Smith.

Footprints Enterprises LLC, Kenneth Seiter Jr, 11534 Kings Way, Fort Smith.

Kelly Webb Counseling & Consulting LLC, Kelly Webb, 3608 Leigh Ave., Fort Smith.

Nile Supplier Services LLC, Christopher Brockett, 315 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.

Praesentia LLC, 8308 Canopy Oaks Drive, Fort Smith.

Valley Creek LLC, Tom Kennon, 4703 Oak Hollow Lane, Fort Smith.