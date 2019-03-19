Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir



(updated 3-13-2019) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said that the lake clarity is muddy and the water is high. No surface water temperature was reported. Bream reports have fallen off and were poor for the past week. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Wilhelmina Cove and Gold Creek are the go-to spots. Largemouth bass are excellent as they are hitting crankbaits and jigs. Catfishing is good on the dam. Cut bait, prepared bait and large minnows are working best.



Little Red River



(updated 3-13-2019) Greg Seaton of littleredflyfishingtrips.com (501-690-9166) said the river is clear and the generation Wednesday was scheduled for 12 hours with two generators. The lake is 8 feet above normal but the releases have been lowered to accommodate the lower Little Red and White River flood gauges. “As I write this report, rain is expected today (Wednesday), so one should check the generation before planning your fishing trip. It just depends on the amount of rain we get as to how much longer this generation pattern will continue.” As soon as the lower river will allow an increased flow, the generation will return to the 24/7 two-unit variety until the lake is normal. The bite was fair on the one-unit generation and is also fair if you are able to stay just ahead of the rise when they are generating two units. Please take extra care if fishing the higher generation. The increased flow is dangerous when your boat is pushed against the upstream side of a dock or other obstacle. “Be safe and food fishing!” Greg says.



(updated 3-6-2019) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service said that as of this writing, the Little Red River is receiving two units of generation round-the-clock, creating high water conditions. This pattern is expected to continue unless the area receive heavy rainfall and the generation pattern is changed to avoid flooding downstream or the lake level is lowered to the desired level. The current pattern eliminates any wade fishing opportunities. If you choose to fish these conditions, you will want to use long leaders and weight. Key for both fly-fishing and Trout Magnet fishing during heavy generation is the ability to get and maintain a good presentation of the fly or Trout Magnet. Working shoreline with streamers is also an effective fly-fishing method during high water conditions. For fly-fishing, Lowell recommends egg patterns, San Juan worms, micro jigs and streamers during high water conditions, and pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers during normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing. Be safe while enjoying the river. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501-362-5150) for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.



Greers Ferry Lake



As of Wednesday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at 470.10 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 462.04 feet msl Oct. 1-April 30; 463.04 feet msl May 1-June 1; 462.54 feet msl June 1-Sept. 30).



(updated 3-13-2019) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said the water level at Greers Ferry Lake was at 470.18 feet msl Wednesday morning. It is 8.14 feet above normal pool of 462.04 feet msl and falling just a tad from generation. The water temperature ranges from mid-40s to 51 degrees. The lake is experiencing a winter shad kill as threadfin are dying is several locations throughout the lake, just like all other lakes in the White River chain are right now. This will create a great jerkbait bite as we move forward. When the water reaches 42 degrees as it warms some shad will die off as a natural occurrence. The catching overall is good with the crappie leading the way in abundance, as well as whites, hybrids and black bass being caught. It’s just that time of year, weather or no weather. Crappie can be caught in pole timber vertical or trolling on flats as they are seeking warmer water to eat and spawn. Try jigs or a jig tipped with minnows or trolled crankbaits in 12-30 feet of water. Black bass are eating well all over the lake from right on the bank out to 60 feet on spinnerbaits, jerkbaits and Alabama rigs to dragging something. Catfish are still being picked up all over the lake for the folks getting out there on a variety of baits and techniques. No report on bream. Walleye are eating in rivers and getting going in the lake as well on jerkbaits, crankbaits, grubs, drop-shot rigs; use minnows or bream for your live baits choices. Hybrid and white bass activity is good with 100 fish a day or more possible in rivers and the main lake on right spots. Throw grubs, inline spinners, jerkbaits, hair jigs and swimbaits for horizontal fishing in rivers and inline spinners and spoons for vertical fishing in the lake. Stay around shad or around spawning areas.



Harris Brake Lake



(updated 3-13-2019) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) reported the clarity is murky while the water level has returned to normal. Crappie fishing is good. Maybe they have moved to deeper waters with the rain front that passed through Tuesday, but before then they were at 4 feet depth and biting minnows. The crappie were off the bank by the minnow shop, they report. Striped bass are fair off the bank. Catfishing is good, they said, with a 6.5-pounder caught this week. Bream reports were poor.



Lake Overcup



(updated 2-27-2019) Johnny “Catfish” Banks at Overcup Bait Shop and R.V. Park (501-354-9007) had no report.



Brewer Lake



(updated 3-13-2019) Larry Walters at Bones Bait Shop (501-354-9900) said the lake is dingy and it remains high, now up about 4 feet after being 2-2.5 feet high last week. The surface water temperature is 47 degrees; it was raining Tuesday when the report was filed. Crappie have been fair on jigs. Nothing has been caught on minnows. The crappie are about 20 feet deep. A few largemouth bass have been caught, he said, but not many, rating the reports fair. Poor reports from anglers on bream, catfish or white bass.



Lake Maumelle



(updated 3-13-2019) WestRock Landing (501-658-5598) on Highway 10 near Roland reports that surface water temperatures are in the upper 40s. Largemouth bass are slow. They are in transition and moving out of deeper water. With the temperatures rising, the bass are starting to move in and are getting ready to spawn. Some can still be found in depths of 16-22 feet. Try using chatterbaits, crankbaits, jerkbaits, drop-shots and swimbaits. Kentucky bass are poor. Fewer reports this week but most can be found deep in 18-25 foot of water. Try fishing off drops and rocky banks. White bass are slow. Some reports are coming in that the whites are moving through the channels (late run for Lake Maumelle). They are also being caught near brush piles on the west end of the lake 18-25 feet of water. Try using jerkbaits and rattle-style baits. Crappie are slow. Crappie are heading out of the deeper holes. Reports of them being found in 18-22 feet of water close to brush piles and are still scattered. Try using jigs and minnows. Bream are poor; no reports came in this week. Catfishing is slow. Try using stink bait, crayfish or worms.



Sunset Lake



(updated 3-13-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said that between rain, cold and wind, the fishing has been tough. A few crappie have been caught off of the dock using pink crappie minnows. A couple of bream had been caught off of the bridge going over to the other side of the lake with crickets. Catfish have been slow but some are being caught off of nightcrawlers, bait shrimp and bass minnows. Bass have been hitting brooder minnows.



Bishop Park Ponds



(updated 3-13-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said she hasn’t even heard from anglers at Bishop Park, so she went Sunday evening for a few hours. “Between us and about nine or so other people fishing it, we didn't even get a bite nor did I actually see anyone else do so, either. Again perhaps the rain has got the fish messed up.”



Saline River Access in Benton



(updated 3-13-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said the river has been high. “We need the rain to stop and the river to go down and get clear. I haven't had any of my regulars go to the river. My husband hasn't even been since Feb. 1, it's just been too high for his liking. Hopefully it will be back to normal so I can be giving a good report on it.”



Lake Norrell



(updated 3-13-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said she just hasn’t heard any reports from here, although she has customers regularly headed there with bait.



Lake Valencia



(updated 2-27-2019) Hatchet Jack’s in North Little Rock (501-758-4958) says catfishing continues to rate fair. Use chicken liver or nightcrawlers.



Lake Winona



(updated 3-13-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said she had heard no recent reports from here.



Arkansas River at Morrilton



(updated 3-7-2019) Charley’s Hidden Harbor at Oppelo (501-354-8080) said rain and cold have kept most anglers inside, and even his commercial anglers have pulled their nets for a week or so. What the commercial anglers say is the fish are laying down and not moving. No report on bass. Catfish below the dam are biting on skipjack. No reports on bream. Nothing reported on crappie. Stripers below the dam are going for 2-ounce chartreuse jigs. A few sauger were caught below the dam.



Arkansas River (Cadron Pool)



No report.



Little Maumelle River



(updated 3-13-2019) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) said the fishing is simply not been good the past week. The clarity is muddy, though the water level and current are normal. Poor reports on bream, crappie, largemouth bass, catfish and white bass, across the board, Ray said.



Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)



(updated 3-6-2019) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) says the Maumelle pool is muddy with high level and current. Surface temperature recorded as 49 degrees. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs. Largemouth bass are fair on shad-colored crankbaits. No other reports.



(updated 2-27-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said white bass are fair and are biting chartreuse twister tails and spoon.



Arkansas River (Little Rock Pool)



(updated 3-13-2019) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) reports that not a lot is happening on the river of late in terms of fishing. The river is muddy, the level is high and there is a lot of current. No reports.



(updated 3-13-2019) Fish ’N’ Stuff (501-834-5733) reported that as of Monday afternoon, the river was muddy but was starting to clear up. The level and current were normal. Crappie reports were good. Crappie were favoring blue/chartreuse jigs in 10-15 feet depth of water. Largemouth bass were “pretty good” over the past few days. The bass were relatively shallow, about 3-5 feet below the surface and hitting white spinnerbaits as well as black and red Gitzit baits. Catfishing was poor. Bream were reported poor.



(updated 3-13-2019) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) said fishing remains slow on the Terry Lock and Dam end of the Little Rock pool. The clarity of the water is muddy. Catfish reports were fair, but that was all the information provided. Nothing reported on crappie, bass or bream.



(updated 2-27-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said white bass are fair and are biting chartreuse twister tails and spoons around the Murray Lock and Dam.



Clear Lake (off Arkansas River-Little Rock Pool)



(updated 3-13-2018) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) said the water level is a little high, while the clarity “looks pretty good.” No surface temperature was reported. The crappie bite is good on minnows and jigs. A few largemouth bass were caught, and the activity was termed fair. No reports on catfish or bream.



Peckerwood Lake



(updated 3-13-2018) Donna Mulherin at Herman’s Landing (870-241-3731) said the clarity is still a little dingy but the water level has stayed normal. No surface temperature was recorded. Crappie improved over the week to good, anglers told her. Spider-rigging and yo-yos were working best on the crappie. Bass are fair. Catfishing is fair. No reports on baits uses for either, however. No reports on bream.