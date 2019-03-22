Lynda Sue Wright, 79, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away quietly on March 20, 2019.

She was born Feb. 8, 1940 in Okmulgee, Okla., to William and Thelma Edith (Rickard) McClemore.

Lynda retired after caring for patients as a registered nurse more than 50 years. During that time, she helped deliver hundreds of babies in labor and delivery, was a medical/surgical nurse, and was director of nursing in Mena, Ark.

Lynda loved spending time with her grandchildren and was their biggest fan at all their sporting activities. She was a huge Dallas Cowboy and Dallas Maverick fan. Lynda enjoyed crocheting and made beautiful afghans for her family.

Spending time on Lake Ouachita with her family was a favorite pastime and hold memories that family will cherish forever.

Lynda enjoyed reading her Kindle and watching television. She was a loving, dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first.

Preceding Lynda in death are her husband of 52 years, Billy Leroy Wright; parents; and grandchildren: Renea Wright and Hope Christian Wright.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children: son, Rickard “Rick” Wright and wife Mitzi of Helena, Ark.; daughter, Terri Schuller and husband Mike of Mena, Ark.; and son, Jeff Wright and wife Cyrie of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; seven grandchildren: Greg Davis, Nate Davis, Ryan Davis, Josh Wright, LeAnn Wright, David Wright, Jacob Wright and Kasie Wright; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Fancher and husband Leon of South Carolina; three brothers: Bob Merideth and wife Carla of Oklahoma City, Okla., Buz McClemore and wife Gail of Guiman, Okla., and Mike McClemore and wife Janet of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and a host of family and friends who love Lynda and will miss her always.

Graveside service will be held at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery in Mena, Ark. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.



