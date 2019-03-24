Crawford County
Legacy 11 Apparel & Vending Inc., Bryan Jones, 100 S. 25th St., Van Buren.
Supreme Sod Inc., Randy McDaniel, 3065 Hollis Lake Road, Van Buren.
CYD Farm LLC, Dung Nguyen, 7543 Old Highway Road, Mulberry.
Industrial Safety Suit & Uniform LLC, Bryan Leon Sunday 1803 Forest Oaks Drive, Van Buren.
Lmtm Properties LLC, Tonia Dray-Mullins, 510 E. Newberry Road, Alma.
MGF Services LLC, Michael Fraley, 1702 Woodwind Way, Van Buren.
Osborne Trucking LLC, Michele Renee Osborne, 13206 Hearthside Drive, Mulberry.
Redell's Investments LLC, Annette Carr, 1111 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren.
Rudy Hill Farms LLC, Molly Hudson, 11335 Coatney Roark, Rudy.
Franklin County
JLW Towing & Recovery LLC, Argest Hyler, 1120 N. 18th St., Ozark.
West-Ark FCU LLC, Garrett Mooney, 925 S. 37th St., Ozark.
Johnson County
Phoenix Ridge, Jessica Morgan Gunn, 561 CR 3654, Lamar.
City Metro Taxi LLC, Jim Harvey, 167 County Road 3320, Clarksville.
Logan County
Buss House LLC, Harold G. Schwartz, 1701 E. Walnut St., Paris.
Curbow Farm LLC, Brian L. Curbow, 9242 N. State Highway 23, Magazine.
Polk County
Fully Baked Cakery LLC, Ashley Simms, 538 Polk Road 37, Mena.
Goethals Plumbing LLC, Amanda Goethals, 293 Polk Road 13, Wickes.
Mena Select Realty LLC, Le-Ann Holmes, 132 Folsom Lane, Mena.
Sebastian County
Radiance Esthetics Company, Linda D. Burks, 4802 Saint Andrews Way, Fort Smith.
Threaded Expressions Inc., Denise A Schork, 4815 S. 32nd St., Fort Smith.
Cordia Wells Family Foundation, Gladys Sue White, 1701 South Fresno, No. 20, Fort Smith.
3Crowns Power Worx LLC, Jonathan Rolf Hoog, 9827 Willowbrook Loop, Fort Smith.
A&W Oil Company LLC, Aaron B. Littlefield III, 3403 Cavanaugh Rd, Fort Smith.
Andmark Wobbe Lane Apartments II LLC, Daniel Walker, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite A, Fort Smith.
Big Phils Trucking LLC, Phillip Owens, 3407 S 66th St., No. 7, Fort Smith.
Cybersecurity Solutions Group LLC, Gareth Pereira, 3701 Dallas St., Fort Smith.
Ding Build LLC, Richard Humiston, 4600 S. 96th St., Fort Smith.
IH Union Solutions LLC, Jose I. Hernandez-Guevara, 3617 Morris Dr, Fort Smith.
Minro LLC, Richard Humiston, 4600 S. 96th St., Fort Smith.
Oaklawn Construction Services LLC, Richard Seitzinger, 4630 Antler Dr, Greenwood.
The Reserve At Osage Creek LLC, Darren Brewer, 310 Towson Ave., Suite 100, Fort Smith.