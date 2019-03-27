A new Ad Hoc — formed for a specific task or objective — Facilities Committee has been formed by the University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees.

The group met for the first time on Wednesday in Wingo Hall on campus.

UCA President Davis told the group that with all the projects the university has going on and will have as they look to the future, being able to have this committee made up of board members was needed to be able to be apprised of the progress on those facilities and to look at what the board’s participation and conversations about future projects might look like.

“Having the facility committees seemed to be a good way to go,” he said.

As for how often it would meet, Davis said he wasn’t sure but at least for that first meeting, they’d get updates about four specific campus projects: the Integrated Health Sciences Building, the residence hall renovations, the welcome center and the university’s IT network refresh.

“We wanted this to be informational in nature,” he said.

UCA Chief Information Officer Mike Lloyd, spoke with the committee about the technology refresh, which had a $7,620,056 budget.

He said accomplishments included:

Completion of the installation of the new core fabric in Burdick, Snow and Bunker. 95 percent completion of new switch installation in all edge buildings, 65 of which were completed during spring break, the remaining to be done by April 5. 98 percent completion for wife expansion. Firewall policy changes. Fiber replacements.

The Log Cabin Democrat asked Lloyd why the IT upgrade was such a needed thing for the campus and why it was so important it get done.

“There are several key reasons this IT upgrade is needed,” he said. “First of all, we have aging infrastructure that is no longer sold and will be out of warranty and support next year. In addition, our limited 1G bandwidth to all the buildings on campus has been struggling to keep pace as students use more and more wireless devices.”

He said UCA’s current system couldn’t support Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP), a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular landline.

“Among the many benefits of this upgrade, we will be able to modernize our infrastructure and bring 10G bandwidth to the entire campus,” Lloyd said. “This will allow us to better serve our students, faculty and staff with the high-speed Internet they need, and will set us up for dramatic growth in mobile/wireless and high-speed applications in the future. With the VOIP, we will be able to streamline our telecommunications and save 30-50 [percent] a month on our phone service.”

He said some of the replaced technology was needed for more than a decade and after everything is completed in August, some of the benefits they expect to see include an increased internet speed — 10 times what UCA’s current service offers — enhanced security, monitoring alerts and other enhanced tools to troubleshoot, recover and prevent harm.

The committee also heard from Diane Newton, UCA vice president for finance and administration, who walked the group through the phases of construction for the Integrated Health Sciences Building:

The charrette, an “intense period of design activity.” Schematic design development. Design development. Construction documents — pricing goes along with the phases. Bidding. Construction. Substantial completion. Testing and balancing. Move in phase.

Newton said construction of the project is expected to begin in August 2019 and that last phase, move-in, should be during the summer of 2021.

Larry Lawrence with the UCA Physical Plant said they’re a “pretty good ways” down the road with the building, estimated at around 80,000 square feet, and are currently having discussions about the fourth floor, which is set to be office space, and how much they have financially to work with.

Newton told the group that it would take about $6 million to finish that space; they have about $2 million.

She said the committee — made up health science department chairs and others who have all had a lot of input on the design and other aspects of the building — said they are all fine with the current underdeveloped space with the “just get us the labs and classrooms,” for the student mentality, until the university could get the finances to complete.

“I think they’ve all been very understanding,” Newton said.

As to the housing situation — budget of $11,896,002 for State Hall and Carmichael Hall — Newton told the group that construction on State would begin in August 2019, completed by April 2020 and Carmichael would start in May 2020 and be completed by April 2021.

The committee also heard an update on the Donaghey Hall Welcome Center, its new signage, any issues crews had and an expected move in date of May 26, 2019.

Davis told the group while a meeting timeline hadn’t been determined, the decision could probably be determined after the May board meeting,