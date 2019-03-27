City officials could be moving into the newly-renovated City Hall in the Federal Building before the end of the year after the city council approved the low bid for the project on Tuesday.

Architect Rik Sowell told aldermen his firm, Sowell Architects, opened eight bids from contractors on March 14 as well as three accepted alternates.

Sowell noted none of the submitted bids came from Conway.

“I am sorry to say that we didn’t have any local bidders,” Sowell said. “The low bidder was actually out of Searcy — Wagner Construction.”

The base bid was a little more than $1.8 million, he said, and the additional costs were almost $855,500, “which would include all of the fees, furniture, fixtures, equipment and everything,” Sowell said.

The renovation will cost a little less than $2.66 million total, he said.

Alderman Mary Smith asked when the remodel would start.

“The project will essentially start immediately,” Sowell said. “There will be very little delay at this point.”

He said the contractors estimate the project will be complete in six months.

Sowell said that although his firm had never worked with Wagner Construction before, he didn’t foresee any problems.

“They are reputable. They did follow the rules; they did submit a bit appropriately. We found no compelling reason to disqualify them,” Sowell said. “We feel like we can work with them for a successful project.”

Also Tuesday, the council approved:

* Appointing Jackie Wright to the Conway Housing Authority Board. Mayor Bart Castleberry said Wright “will be a great addition to our city board.”

* A change in staffing levels at the Conway Airport. Castleberry said that after two employees — the airport manager and a supervisor —were terminated earlier this month, one full-time employee has been working seven days a week. He said that once a new airport manager is hired, the department may cut some part-time positions to balance out the staff after the new full-time position was approved Tuesday. He noted the supervisor position has been filled.

* The sole bid received for brick pavers for the city.

* Purchasing a dump truck for the Transportation Department that was included in its 2019 budget.

* Annexing 55.14 acres at the southeastern corner of the intersection of East Dave Ward Drive/Arkansas 286 and Thomas G. Wilson Drive.

* The low bid for SWAT pole cameras for the Conway Police Department.

All items were approved unanimously.