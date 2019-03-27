United Way of the Fort Smith Area President Eddie Lee Herndon gave local civic leaders an overview of the organization’s presence in south Logan County at a meeting organized last week by the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

Herndon called the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County a “shining star” not only in the community but the United Way’s region, which includes services in Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, and Scott counties in Arkansas in addition to Logan, as well as Leflore and Sequoyah counties in Oklahoma.

One area Logan County, specifically Booneville, has room for growth, Herndon told the luncheon gathering at the Jeral Hampton Meeting Place, is in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library participation.

Currently 257 children in the Booneville area receive a book in the mail each month of the year through a donation program in which donors contribute $2.10 per month — $25 per year. Herndon said there could easily be about twice as many who do so.

Donations can be made with specific children in mind, or can be made in general because donations can be specifically earmarked for the Imagination Library, or any other program, Herndon said.

That can be accomplished, he said, because the United Way of the Fort Smith Area operates with 100 percent of donations going toward its services — interest from an endowment covers all operating costs, Herndon said.

The Imagination Library program provides a child with a book a month, starting with The Little Engine That Could through age 5.

“You see all theses smart people producing these surveys that say that by the time a child hits third grade they need 80 books in their library,” said Herndon. “If they’re on this from birth to 5, they get 60.”

The reason for that belief, Herndon said, is because of the development needs at that age.

“The brain development from 1 to 5 years old sets all of the memory space for all of the ability to learn and function,” said Herndon.

Herndon also quoted a Federal Reserve Bank study on “thrivers” — having a job, checking account, $500 in emergency cash — which says the three most important things you can do to produce a “thriver” are that the child is read aloud to from birth to age 5, the child has proper nutrition, and a healthy family and community environment.

Of course, he added, it is not a guarantee, but a child with those three aspects will be a thriver.

“This is an absolutely great program,” Herndon said. “Dolly is a smart cookie.”

Herndon also touched on the United Way’s annual Day of Caring, which is set for April 25. Breakfast will be served to volunteers at the Hampton Meeting Place by First Western Bank.

Local projects include needs at the Girl Scout Camp Cahinnio including painting the exterior of the dining hall, trail maintenance, power washing and landscaping around the facilities; and spreading the word about the Logan County Single Parent Scholarship Fund by distributing information cards about the fund to area churches.

A project to for general grounds work, installing permanent goal frames, field striping, and other green space area preparation as time and resources allow at the Boys & Girls Club soccer complex is fully staffed.

Day of Caring registration can be done online at https://unitedwayfortsmith.org/day-of-caring-volunteer-registration/