The University of Central Arkansas Outreach and Community Engagement will offer the public 13 free classes in April.

From 6-8 p.m. April 2, Outreach will offer scholarship essay writing course, Know Before You Go, at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center (BHCC) on UCA campus.

“You will learn valuable tips regarding structure, tone and content of your application essay. Learn eloquent and effective ways to frame an essay that will allow your best qualities to shine,” Penny Hatfield, assistant director of marketing, said.

A workshop, Serving Latinx Communities, will be from 9-11 a.m. April 4 at UCA Downtown.

“This workshop will help leaders of nonprofit organizations identify the challenges of reaching the Latinx community and equip nonprofits to find and create ways to overcome these barriers, concluding with a fun introduction to conversational Spanish,” Hatfield said.

Also at UCA Downtown will be the Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) First Friday Coffee at 9 a.m. April 5.

“A great opportunity to meet and network with women from Conway and Faulkner County,” Hatfield said.

From 6-7 p.m. April 9 at BHCC, Kim McPherson will present A Weigh to Lose: Staying Motivated to get attendees on “the path of permanent weight loss,” Hatfield said.

The Outreach staff invites the community to celebrate 100 years of Outreach from 3-5 p.m. April 12 at BHCC.

“There will be fun and refreshments,” Hatfield said.

Anyone interested in learning more about coding can attend the Arkansas Coding Academy Demo Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at UCA Downtown, where the academy’s current class will display their final projects.

First-time home buyers can get help planning for their future and receive a certificate from the Arkansas Department of Finance Authority by attending the class from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13 at BHCC.

“This certificate is a prerequisite for assistance toward a down payment or closing costs on a new home,” Hatfield said.

The Arkansas Coding Academy Open House from 5-7 p.m. April 15 will be a meet-and-greet event to learn about upcoming classes, try out some coding tutorials and talk to career counselors.

WLN will have an event to raise sexual assault awareness from 6-8 p.m. April 16 in McAlister Hall.

The Minority Vendor Partnership initiative will offer a grant-writing workshop, There’s a Grant for That, at 3 p.m. April 17 at BHCC. Sherita Herring Oglesby will facilitate the workshop.

“She has established over 600 businesses and aided in securing more than $30 million for global projects,” Hatfield said of Oglesby.

The WLN’s Book Club will discuss “Bad Feminist” by Roxane Gay from 6-8 p.m. at UCA Downtown.

The city of Conway’s recycling coordinator will discuss acceptable items, current trade news and answer sanitation-related questions during a Smart Recycling class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at BHCC.

“The course includes a class tour of Conway’s Material Recovery Facility,” Hatfield said.

Also April 22, Outreach will offer Stewards of Children – Child Abuse Prevention Training, which includes a two-part DVD presentation with comments from sexual abuse survivors, experts and concerned adults. Trainees will receive a certificate and two professional development units.

For information about all UCA Outreach events, visit uca.edu/outreach or call 501-450-3118.