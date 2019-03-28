Fort Smith residents can now see the backlog of water leaks in need of service due to a status map on the city’s website.

City Administrator Carl Geffken announced Tuesday there is a basic map online for residents to view leak locations.

The map currently separates leaks into new work orders — pending and ongoing. The information available includes the address, order, work order number, status, job age, date created, problem and action to be taken.

The map is a “work in progress” and shows the backlog, Geffken noted. It does not include leaks currently being worked on or already fixed.

“The map is to become more dynamic in the future as the Utilities Department staff and IT Services staff continue to work together to add other layers of data,” Utilities Department Director Jerry Walters said.

Geffken also said this week the city is working on a "dashboard" for utilities information. It will include the leak map and calls to the department.

Utilities Department Deputy Director of Business Administration Joshua Robertson previously told the Times Record the department did not track the number of complaints but tracks general call volume. Robertson said in an email on March 7 most calls are related to paying a bill by phone, account assistance, billing questions and calls for other city departments.

Geffken said, however, the city will now publicize these numbers on the dashboard and differentiate them.

“We will now categorize them by complaint, question or issue, or whether it is related to the city or not,” Geffken said.

The basic map can be found on the city’s home page below the search bar. Geffken said the Utilities, Finance and IT departments are all “coming together” to build a more dynamic page soon.

Geffken also noted the administration wants the information provided to be correct and meaningful to residents.

The Board of Directors approved on Feb. 5 a request from the Utilities Department to hire additional employees to correct about 700 backlogged leaks. At the time, Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle asked Walters to regularly update the board about its work.

Walters said it updates the administration monthly on the progress of replacing old water meters and could include information about the leaks. Information about the leaks stored by the department includes age of the leak, location, photos and any other important information.

Former Ward 3 Director Mike Lorenz asked at the Feb. 5. meeting if there was a way to get the information out to the public. He said it was important for residents to easily see when their leak was scheduled to be serviced.

Walters said at the Feb. 5 meeting the department was working with the administration and IT to create a web page with this information.

The city intends to address in the near future the “confluence of issues” that have led to leaks and other utilities issues.