A local nonprofit celebrated beginning the first phase of a renovation project on Wednesday.

Community Rescue Mission held a groundbreaking ceremony at its campus at 310 N. F St. in Fort Smith Wednesday. Kenneth Wallace, a board member for Community Rescue Mission, said this is the first phase of the organization's master plan to renovate and upgrade its facilities there. It is doing this so it can focus on its new primary mission, which is going to be with families and children.

"And the staff here of the mission and our board members are extremely focused," Wallace said. "They're energized, they're excited about this new direction for the mission to care for families and children."

Heather Sanders, executive director of Community Rescue Mission, said the organization changed its focus to be on families in the last year and a half. The nonprofit updated its mission statement to "provide Christian-based, life-transforming solutions to the families and individuals that we serve," Sanders said.

Sanders said Community Rescue Mission will renovate its current family housing as part of Phase One of this project. Each room will be more like an apartment, with their own restroom, window and a patio.

"So we will have eight rooms," Sanders said. "We've actually had a wonderful turnout from all of our donors, so we will have multiple rooms that will be named after our donors, and the rest came from some large grants."

Sanders said from this initial phase, Community Rescue Mission will continue to grow the property as its goal.

A program outlined what Phase One will consist of. It includes building renovation, a wrought iron fence, an electronic campus-wide security system, furnishings, landscaping and campus lighting for safety. The total project estimate is listed at $737,500. All gifts exceeding the necessary funds for Phase One will be put into an interest-bearing capital funds account for Phase Two. This phase includes dining room renovation, centralized offices and improvements to Community Rescue Mission's men's dorm.

Sanders said construction for Phase One will start on Monday and is expected to last six to eight months.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Robert E. Miller, the founder of Community Rescue Mission, were among the others who spoke at the groundbreaking.