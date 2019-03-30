The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host an array of programs in April, including a special event honoring volunteers, projects for children and a Traveling Arts Fiesta.

Live@5 featuring Milt Jackson – 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5 — ASC hosts musicians who play genres focused in jazz, blues, and rock & roll on the first Friday of every month. Live entertainment costs $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Complementary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M. K. Distributors Inc., according to a news release.

Volunteer Night – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 — The Arts & Science Center Volunteer Night will feature presentations of the “Catherine M. Bellamy Award for the Performing Arts,” “Margaret Spearman Memorial Volunteer of the Year,” “Good Egg Award,” and a Special Recognition award. The event is free, open to the public, and will be followed by a reception. Volunteer Night is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co.

Second Saturday Family FunDay – 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 — “This Family FunDay we’re using our artistic skills and engineering prowess to create our own STEAM tool, the abacus! Abacuses are ancient mathematical tools that are still used today for business and math learning,” according to the release.

ASC’s Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts, science, and theatre activities. Activities are led by visiting artists, local art educators, and ASC staff. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.The session is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

Emperor’s New Clothes – 10 a.m. and noon. Thursday, April 18, and Friday, April 19 — ASC presents the Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour: The Emperor’s New Clothes. The cast includes Georgeann Burbank, Braxton Johnson, Brandon Nichols. Four performances will be held over April 18-19. The cost of admission is $5 per person. Payment is due at time of registration. For more information visit asc701.org/visiting-productions or purchase tickets by calling 870-536-3375.

Kids Cook!™ Kitchen Chemistry Workshops – 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20 — Faith Anaya of Kids Cook! leads cooking classes for children ages 10 and older. Details: asc701.org/kids-cook/. The workshops are made possible by a grant from the Blue & You Foundation.

Heavy Metal – 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, through 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22 — Heavy Metal: Arkansas Women to Watch 2019 is part of the Women to Watch exhibit program. The exhibition features Arkansas artists Michele Fox, Amanda Heinbockel, Robyn Horn, and Holly Laws. These artists were selected by the National Museum guest curator Matthew Smith. The purpose for the program is to show underrepresented and emerging women artists from the states and countries in which the museum has outreach committees. The opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. The reception is free and open to the public. Heavy Metal is sponsored by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Our Front Porch – 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 — Traveling Arts Fiesta, a nonprofit agency dedicated to bringing cultures together and celebrating Hispanic art, is launching a year-long outreach project called “Our Front Porch.” The traveling art exhibit is a multi-sensory experience touching on the themes of home, connectedness, rootedness, landscape, a place where people unpack the word “neighbor,” according to the news release.

ASC will be hosting a free event along with the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System from noon to 3 p.m. April 27. All are welcome to attend. ASC events include, stop motion, shadow puppetry, mixed media sculptures and jewelry, and mask making. Library events include a concert with David Sadler, readings by Rex Nelson and Stacey McAdoo, family activities, a chicken cook off, and other events. The project is sponsored by Traveling Arts Fiesta.

“The Stage” Youth Theatre Workshop – 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 30 and April 27 — This continuing free four-part workshop allows students to learn the technical aspects of a theatrical production. Contact Lindsey Collins at 870-536-3375 or lcollins@asc701.org for registration. Workshops are made possible by a grant from the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation and a sponsorship by Relyance Bank.

Details: asc701.org/ or 870-536-3375.