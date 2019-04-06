Circuit Judge Lee Wisdom Harrod announced the following today:

In the past year, leaders of this State in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of government identified that modifications needed to be made to the current Juvenile Justice system in Arkansas. These leaders made a commitment to improve our laws to better serve juvenile offenders and their families throughout their involvement in the Juvenile Justice system. The focus of this reform was to maintain public safety and improve outcomes for at risk youth through the use of validated risk assessments. Risk Assessment and Behavior Assessments Screenings (RABS) are tools that have been developed to help reduce incarceration of youthful offenders and to serve the youth and their families by creating new resources, such as community programs, community services and enhanced treatment options.

During the last legislative session, Senator Missy Irvin led this movement of reform by sponsoring a Juvenile Justice Reform Bill (S.B. 152). Thereafter, in March of 2019, Governor Asa Hutchinson confirmed our State's commitment to our youth by signing the bill into law. The Juvenile Justice Reform Act, (Act 189), becomes effective June 30, 2020.

In response to the passage of this Juvenile Justice Reform Act, I have initiated trainings for all Juvenile Officers in the 16th Judicial District* to effectively assess risk levels for youth in the Juvenile Justice system through the use of validated risk assessments and behavioral health screenings (RABS). My staff and I will continue to explore new program ideas to foster enrichment activities for at-risk youth and youthful offenders in the 16th Judicial District. We are actively working with community stakeholders to invest in these new programs and to develop more programs to serve our youth and their families.

I concur with Governor Hutchinson's sentiments that “[t]his reform is a long overdue response to the needs of youth who are struggling, it holds great potential to improve the lives of our youth and to reduce the number who commit another crime and return to the system.” With this bill becoming law, Juvenile Courts across this State will be mandated to conduct independent risk assessments, in order to confirm that consequences match risks to prevent juveniles from being retained in facilities for too long a period of time. The assessments, behavioral screenings, and programs being implemented in this Judicial District are in direct response to the Governor's initiatives. These developments following the enactment of Act 189 are intended to encourage, educate, and reform our youthful offenders, ultimately improving and saving lives.

The steps being taken now to reform Arkansas' Juvenile Justice system will lead our youth to greater citizenship as adults, and a stronger more prosperous Arkansas. Success for Arkansas tomorrow depends on the success of our youth today.

(*The 16th Judicial District is composed of Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, and Stone Counties.)