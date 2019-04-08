The Cleburne County Shooting Sports (CCSS) team competed in the 2019 Senior 4-H Shooting Sports Range Events Championship held at the C.A. Vines 4-H Center in Little Rock. This competition consists of seven shooting events and a hunting skills test. The different shooting events are shotgun, .22 rifle, pellet pistol, pellet rifle, .22 pistol, archery and muzzleloader. The hunting skills event is a combination of a written test over skills needed for hunting, wildlife identification and orienteering with the score of a shooting event making up the remainder of the score. For 2019, archery was the chosen shooting event.

CCSS team brought home the Overall Trophy along with first place in muzzleloader, archery and hunting skills; second place in pellet pistol and .22 pistol, third place in pellet rifle and .22 rifle. Individually, Jeffrey Phillips brought home the Sportsmanship Award, Overall Sr Individual, first in archery, second in pellet pistol and hunting skills. Kyler Phillips got first in muzzleloader and third in archery and hunting skills. Troy Mabie got third in .22 pistol. The team now has the ability to go to 4-H Shooting Sports Nationals being held in Grand Island, Nebraska in June.

If you would like information on Cleburne County Shooting Sports, please contact them at clebunre.county.shooting.sports.inc@gmail.com or the local extension office.