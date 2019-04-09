Bryant city attorney Josh Farmer kicked off his campaign for Saline County Circuit Court Division 2 judge last Friday, telling the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee he hopes to be a positive influence for the county.

A Benton native and HSV property owner, Farmer stressed the importance of community. Local and state affairs hold great importance in our lives, he said, but many times people focus on what’s going on in the nation’s capital. “It’s vital to know what’s going on locally,” he said.

From an early age, he felt a call to serve, he said. After graduating from Ouachita Baptist University with degrees in English and mass communication, Farmer still wanted to extend his knowledge.

Many of the people he admired as a young man held either master of business administration degrees or had law degrees, so he earned an MBA at Henderson State University, then entered the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

He and his wife, Sarah, who was in dental school, moved to Memphis, Tennessee.Farmer worked in corporate law for First Tennessee Bank. After his wife finished her residency, the couple knew they wanted to move back to Arkansas, and returned.

He got a job in corporate law with Windstream Communication, then ran for and was elected Bryant city attorney in 2014. He was re-elected last year.

Farmer told committee members he appreciates their volunteerism. “I’m excited to be here today,” he said. “I appreciate your willingness to serve your community.

Saline County Justice of the Peace Keith Keck told the committee that with several lawsuits involving HSV in Saline County Circuit Court, the position has a direct impact on the Village.

Farmer said long-serving Circuit Judge Gary Arnold plans to retire after his current term.

In 2018, Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Farmer as a special Arkansas Supreme Court justice.

Farmer has also served as a special judge to other courts in Saline County.

He lives in Benton with his wife, Dr. Sarah Farmer, and their two kids, Lucy, 4, and Beau, 2.

Also, in executive session, the committee elected Pam Avila as chair and Greg Jones as vice chair.

The GAC will hold its May meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the Ouachita Activities Building, Ponce de Leon Center.



