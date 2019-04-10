THEFTS

NORTH 12TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A 2004 Dodge Ram valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH N STREET, 4100 BLOCK: An air conditioning unit valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

PRYOR AVENUE, 1900 BLOCK: A jar full of money and title deeds to motorcycles valued at $650 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

LARRY EUGENE PRICE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

GREGORY EDWARD WOMACK OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

LEE JOSEPH PRUITT OF LAVACA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and a parole violation.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

EMILY JEAN MCGOWEN OF CONWAY was arrested on a felony warrant out of Sequoyah County, a misdemeanor warrant out of Lonoke County and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

JOSHUA CHATHAM OF HOUSTON was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Sequoyah County.