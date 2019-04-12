Women have always been a part of the agriculture industry, but most the time have been overlooked. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it is important to recognize today's Women in Agriculture who are making history. The percentage of women farmers is climbing, according to USDA data. Even while the total number of farmers is dropping nationwide, women are taking up a larger piece of the pie.

In 2002 about 27 percent of farmers were women. In 2012 that increased to more than 30 percent. The share of U.S. farms primarily operated by women has steadily increased over the past three decades.

The 2nd Annual Arkansas County Women In Agriculture event was held on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The event was held at PCCUA – DeWitt Campus Meeting Room. The Arkansas County Farm Service Agency, Arkansas County Natural Resource Conservation Services, Arkansas County Conservation District, Arkansas Agriculture Department and the U of A Cooperative Extension Service presented programs that are offered to local agriculture producers to help them be as efficient as possible while continuing to be good stewards of the land and provide support to the economic stability and sustainability of rural America.

Onita Hearn Watson was presented with the Arkansas County Woman of the Year Award. Ms. Watson began her career at U of A Extension Service on March 1, 1977. She has worked with countless number of producers through the years to help them become better stewards of the land. She is very proactive on social media making sure producers are informed of new programs or other items that can help them in their business.

Special guest speaker, Cynthia Edwards, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for the Arkansas Agriculture Department (AAD) spoke about what the resources that were available to producers through the AAD. Women Empowerment.

Lunch was provided by Ashley’s Twisted Flavors of Stuttgart.

The USDA supports women in agriculture and their efforts of meeting the world’s growing food, fuel and fiber needs. We would like to thank the following sponsors in helping make this a success:

