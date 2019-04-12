Arkansas
Destini Lockerman, aka Destini Brown, P.O. Box 1473, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 April 2.
Dawunna Wilson, aka Dawunna Hogan, 1926 S. Rose, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 April 3.
Jasmone Phillips, 410 W. McKinley St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 April 4.
Cleveland
Shawn LLoyd Smith and Tyler Michelle Smith, aka Tyler Michelle Womble, 8640 Arkansas 133, Rison; filed Chapter 13 April 3.
Dallas
Christopher Stroud, 1104 N. Charlotte St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 April 1.
LaTrie Denise Lea, aka LaTrie Stroud, 1104 N. Charlotte St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 April 1.
Desha
Dava Lea Hocking, 604 N. Fourth St., McGehee; filed Chapter 7 April 4.
Drew
Leticia Atkins, 613 Elm Court, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 April 3.
Jefferson
Ansheka Shavette Nelson, 6503 Antelope Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 2.
Curtis Henderson and Amanda Henderson, aka Amanda Burns, aka Amanda Milligan, 7510 S. Pinewood Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 April 2.
Arnedia J. Darrough, 102 N. Willow St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 3.