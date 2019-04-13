Students at the University of Central Arkansas had the opportunity to support Arkansas Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Hosted by Denise Demers’s mental health class on campus, in partnership with the UCA Service Learning Program, the university event gave participants a chance to help make blankets and dog toys for the hospital.

Miss UCA 2018 Ebony Mitchell had the opportunity to join the fun.

She said groups of volunteers sat around tables outside the student center and made the items together.

“This event is important to me because I love getting involved with things around campus, especially those involving the [Arkansas] Children’s Hospital,” she told the Log cabin Democrat. “Being able to come out as Miss UCA and do things like this really does mean the world to me.”

She said being able to show others that she uses her title to better the community and others warms her heart.

“I want to leave a legacy of service and be remembered as someone who made a difference on the UCA campus,” Mitchell said.