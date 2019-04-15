Jeff Lewis had the look of a proud parent on Thursday.

Lewis, who coaches cross country and girls track at Northside, couldn't help but continue to rave about four of his cross country runners who were about to sign letters of intent to run at the same college, the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, during a ceremony in front of a large contingent of family, students and well-wishers at the school cafeteria.

To see them get the chance to further their athletic career is one of the best payoffs for Lewis, who has coached at Northside for at least a decade.

For Lewis, it's more than just being a coach.

It's being a counselor, helping dispense advice to those who are having a problem. Sometimes, it's being a benefactor, whether it's buying a new pair of shoes for a runner or even paying off a bill for an athlete's family. Other times, it's being a minister, which was the profession of Lewis' own father. It's even being a fellow runner, as Lewis is known to go on practice runs with his athletes through the streets of Fort Smith.

And yes, there are lots of times when he is like a father figure to those runners.

"I take on the role of dad, look out for them and try to help them make good decisions and that's kind of how I ended up here and the program has grown, it's grown significantly," Lewis said. "It's just the kids here, they don't grow up as runners so all their running days are ahead of them and when I get a kid that is doing decent in high school, there's a good chance they'll be a phenomenal collegiate runner because they just don't have the base underneath them to support the kind of training.

"I just let them know that I care about them. ... I just try to be that person for them that they know they can trust with their innermost hurt. And if I can help them, I'll help them in whatever capacity that is, I just love them like they're my own kids."

Lewis has also been able to connect with the athletes and other students at Northside, with the various ethnic and diverse backgrounds of many of them who attend school there, because he has been exposed to various cultures while growing up and in his profession.

While Lewis was attending high school in Talihina, Okla., his best friend was a Native American. In his first coaching job, Lewis went to the south Texas town of Freer, which is predominantly Hispanic, and Lewis was the only white teacher in junior high. Then he went to another Texas town, Liberty, in the Houston area which has a strong African-American population.

Then prior to coming to Northside, Lewis also coached in Oklahoma at Pocola and Spiro, with its mix of ethnic populations. So Lewis has been able to relate to students of all backgrounds.

"Kids are really smart and if you're the least bit racist to a kid in your soul, they can spot it," Lewis said. "You've got to be genuine and these kids know that I'm genuine."

It's also apparent in the number of runners who have joined Northside's cross country program. When Lewis first started there in the late 2000s, he had four girls and three boys enrolled.

This past season, Lewis had 76 runners come out.

"The first year, I had kind of got the job late and they really never trained over the summer, so it's taken me a while to change the culture," Lewis said. "Kids don't come from a running background and it was kind of unique."

While relating to the students was one challenge, another was instilling hard work, which goes back to Lewis' time as a track athlete in college, as he was a distance runner.

"I tell my kids all the time I was not a gifted runner by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "I walked on as a freshman at Eastern (Oklahoma State College) in Wilburton and I had no clue what I was getting into."

But Lewis was determined to show he belonged. And he ran non-stop, in between attending classes and working part-time at a local grocery store.

"I wanted to prove people wrong, that I could do this," he said.

"I was more determined and I ran every day over the summer (before his sophomore year at Eastern). ... I ran with very talented guys, but when we came back to school they weren't in shape and I was so I got to wear them out for about six weeks."

He eventually made national junior college All-Region in the 5,000 meters and also ran two marathons, even winning his age division in the 1984 Arkansas Marathon.

That led to a scholarship offer to run track at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.

Faith has also been a strong point for Lewis, never more so than having his young daughter, Danae, come down with a genetic blood disease.

Danae had been diagnosed with hereditary spherocytosis, which is an abnormality of red blood cells. She also had a spleen that was in severe danger of rupturing, and it meant she couldn't do some of the things other children her age could do like ride a bicycle or jump on a trampoline.

Jeff Lewis and his wife, Darla, endured some financial hardships when the medical bills grew. But a very successful spleen surgery was performed on Danae.

She is now married, as Danae Dyer. Dyer and her husband live in Hackett, where they have two children. Jeff Lewis said his daughter is doing very well these days. Jeff and Darla, who is a computer teacher at Darby Junior High, also have a son, Dax, who is a sophomore at Northside.

"Faith comes from the trials; the trials are what shape us. ... I've had a lot of difficult times over the years after my daughter was born," Lewis said. "I learned a lot about prayer and God has gifted me the ability to be a storyteller. That's how I teach these kids, I use things that happen to me to teach them the realities of life."

Lewis, who teaches science at NHS in addition to his coaching duties, has offered regular devotional sessions for his athletes. And one of the message he makes sure comes across to them is being able to pay it forward.

It comes when he helps raise money to buy shoes for some of them, or pays off a bill. It's also evident when his cross country teams go on road trips and they go out to eat at a local restaurant.

Whenever they get done eating, Lewis said they make sure to leave things clean, not only by wiping the tables but also sweep and mop the floors and putting every chair back in its place. And Lewis added they do so with a smile on their faces, and he and his team has received many compliments from restaurant personnel on their behavior.

"It's a joy and what I teach them is it's paying it forward," Lewis said. "I'm in a position where I can help you, and one day you'll be in a position to where you can help someone else and you teach your kids that and you pay it forward.

"Life is not about things, it's about experiences. ... Not being very talented, I had to work real hard."